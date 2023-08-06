Minnesota AG and other artists on display at ‘Soul of the South’ exhibit in Natchitoches

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - Keith Ellison, the Attorney General for Minnesota was among other artists at the Soul of the South exhibit on display at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame in Natchitoches.

Ellison prosecuted former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 murder of George Floyd. Since then, he has authored a book titled ‘Break the Wheel’ about the case and social atmosphere surrounding police violence and relations with the public.

“We have great members of law enforcement that give their lives to protect citizens, and then sometimes you have officers like Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis who break the law, exceed their authority, and break the trust that is necessary to keep people safe,” said Ellison. “We need a population and a community that feels like the police are truly on their side, but when people like Derek Chauvin commit murders like he did to George Floyd, that breaks those bonds of trust. This book is about how we rebuild them, this book is about how we bring one standard of justice, equal justice under the law for all, and how we can build trust to have a safe community.”

The Soul of the South exhibit displays artwork by artists of color who advocate for social justice, and can be seen at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.