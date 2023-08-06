One child killed, two police officers and two others shot in Laffayette

Multiple people shot in Lafayette.
Multiple people shot in Lafayette.(KLFY)
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAFAYETTE, La. (KALB) - According to reports from KLFY, a child was killed, two Lafayette Police Department officers and two others were shot on Saturday morning.

The shooting happened on South General Marshall Street when officers were responding to a call of a fight in progress. When the officers got to the scene a suspect shot them multiple times. A third officer responding returned fire on the suspect and took the suspect into custody.

It was later learned that two children and an adult woman were also shot during the incident. One child has died as a result, and the two other victims are in critical condition according to KLFY.

The police officers who were shot sustained serious injuries but are in stable condition. The suspect was also injured in the incident and is being treated in custody.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with photos, videos or information to contact detectives by calling 337-232-9211.

