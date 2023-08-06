Tyler Early wins MVP, Gold Medal for Team USA at World Cup

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Central Louisiana is not only home to one of the best young baseball players in the country, but now the world.

Tyler Early, who attends Alexandria Middle Magnet, just led Team USA to the gold medal at the World Cup in Taiwan and took home MVP honors.

Of every country’s best youth athletes, Early was named the best, displaying his talents on the mound, at the plate and in the outfield. Early was also named to the All-World team as an outfielder along with winning MVP.

Team USA captured the world championship after defeating the host team Chinese Taipei 10-4 on Sunday morning.

Early has put his talent on full display throughout the tournament with diving catches in the outfield and tape-measure home runs. The 11-year-old said he models his game after LSU’s Tre’ Morgan who was widely considered one of the best defensive players in the country during his time with the Tigers.

Team USA has now won five world cup titles.

