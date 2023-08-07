Alexandria man arrested in North Bolton Ave robbery, homicide investigation

The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Polie Department (APD) is investigating a robbery that turned into a homicide on Friday, August 4.

APD responded around 11:05 p.m. Friday night to the 2100 block of North Bolton Avenue in reference to a robbery report. Officers found a victim who had been beaten and robbed at gunpoint near the Mimosa Drive and Tupelo Court intersection. The victim said a struggle happened during the robbery and a gun was fired.

Another call came in around the same time about a person suffering from a gunshot wound at a local hospital. That person was identified as Dontavious Ceasor, 18, who later died from his injuries. APD learned that the two incidents were connected, and that Ceasor was identified as an assailant in the first report.

APD later arrested a second assailant, Tayshun Spearman, 18, of Alexandria, on Sunday, August 6, for one count of armed robbery and one count of second degree murder in relation to the August 4 incident.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people shot in Lafayette.
One child killed, two police officers and two others shot in Lafayette
GPSO: Off-duty Georgetown police officer arrested for drug possession
Eunice daycare under investigation for possible abuse of children
Third worker arrested in suspected child cruelty investigation at Eunice daycare
Alexandria Police Department
LSP: Alexandria Police Department officer arrested for malfeasance in office, injuring public records
Keith Ellison speaks to a group at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
Minnesota AG and other artists on display at ‘Soul of the South’ exhibit in Natchitoches

Latest News

BACK TO SCHOOL
Back-to-School events in Cenla
Firearm and narcotics
NPSO: Natchez man arrested after he went to church service with ‘Mac 10′
Students got a fresh haircut or new style for free before heading back to school.
Students get free haircuts in Colfax before their first day of school
On Sunday, August 6, children in Grant Parish received free haircuts before their first day of...
Students get free haircuts in Colfax before their first day of school