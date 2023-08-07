Alexandria man arrested in North Bolton Ave robbery, homicide investigation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Polie Department (APD) is investigating a robbery that turned into a homicide on Friday, August 4.

APD responded around 11:05 p.m. Friday night to the 2100 block of North Bolton Avenue in reference to a robbery report. Officers found a victim who had been beaten and robbed at gunpoint near the Mimosa Drive and Tupelo Court intersection. The victim said a struggle happened during the robbery and a gun was fired.

Another call came in around the same time about a person suffering from a gunshot wound at a local hospital. That person was identified as Dontavious Ceasor, 18, who later died from his injuries. APD learned that the two incidents were connected, and that Ceasor was identified as an assailant in the first report.

APD later arrested a second assailant, Tayshun Spearman, 18, of Alexandria, on Sunday, August 6, for one count of armed robbery and one count of second degree murder in relation to the August 4 incident.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

