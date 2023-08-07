La. Legislative Auditor releases report about learning pods in schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office released a report on Monday, August 7, about the use of learning pods in schools.

The audit report highlights several findings.

Louisiana lawmakers first approved the idea of learning pods in 2021. As of the 2022/2023 academic school year, there were five learning pods associated with two charter schools in Louisiana. The learning pods served a total of 285 students.

Learning pods are described by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office as a group of 10 or more students enrolled at a separate location from a school’s main campus. While the students are at a separate location from a school’s main campus, they are still considered part of the enrollment of the main school.

Learning pods can be used to inflate student performance at low-performing charter schools or traditional public schools, according to the audit report. The report said that by inflating student performance, the schools can avoid the consequences that may come with poor student performance.

The audit report also said that learning pods do not have to offer the same services as a main school location, including required special education services. However, the report stated that learning pod students must have access to all of the services offered at a main school campus.

In addition, the report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor addressed the issue of safety at learning pods. The report found that learning pod facilities must meet the definition of a school as defined by state law. More specifically, the report states that learning pod facilities should be structurally sound, can’t contain dangerous construction material, and must have enough space to meet student needs. However, regulations do not specify who should ensure that learning pod facilities meet safety requirements, according to the audit report.

The audit report stated that learning pods at BESE-authorized charter schools must get a written notice of approval from the Louisiana Department of Education before opening. A pre-opening checklist includes things like physical location, curriculum, and student population.

To read the complete audit report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, click here.

