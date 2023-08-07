New La. ‘I Voted’ stickers unveiled

The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.
The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.(WAFB)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:01 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.

Louisiana Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin showed off the brand-new stickers during an unveiling ceremony at the Louisiana State Archives.

The artwork for this year’s sticker is called “Confidence,” and was created by Jefferson Parish artist, Becky Fos.

The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.
The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.(WAFB)
The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.
The new design for the 2023 Louisiana “I Voted” sticker was unveiled Monday, Aug 7.(WAFB)

“We are extremely grateful to Ms. Fos for creating another beautiful, original work of art to grace Louisiana’s ‘I Voted’ stickers for the second year in a row. Her expressive use of color provides a creative twist on iconic Louisiana imagery,” Ardoin said.

Voters will receive the stickers when they vote at the polls for the Oct. 14 Gubernatorial Primary Election and the Nov. 18 Gubernatorial General Election.

Officials added voters should check their voter registration and make any necessary updates before the fall elections by logging into the GeauxVote online voter portal at voterportal.sos.la.gov.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people shot in Lafayette.
One child killed, two police officers and two others shot in Lafayette
GPSO: Off-duty Georgetown police officer arrested for drug possession
Eunice daycare under investigation for possible abuse of children
Third worker arrested in suspected child cruelty investigation at Eunice daycare
Alexandria Police Department
LSP: Alexandria Police Department officer arrested for malfeasance in office, injuring public records
Keith Ellison speaks to a group at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
Minnesota AG and other artists on display at ‘Soul of the South’ exhibit in Natchitoches

Latest News

Students got a fresh haircut or new style for free before heading back to school.
Students get free haircuts in Colfax before their first day of school
Back-to-school haircuts in Colfax.
Back-to-school haircuts in Colfax.
“L’AVOCAT? It’s Good for You Either Way!” say the advertisements that feature injury attorney...
Gordon McKernan hosts billboard art contest with prizes
Keith Ellison, the Attorney General for Minnesota was among other artists at the Soul of the...
Minnesota AG and other artists on display at ‘Soul of the South’ exhibit in Natchitoches
Keith Ellison speaks to a group at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
Minnesota AG and other artists on display at ‘Soul of the South’ exhibit in Natchitoches