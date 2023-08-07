NPSO: Natchez man arrested after he went to church service with ‘Mac 10′

By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NATCHEZ, La. (KALB) - A Natchez man was arrested Sunday morning (Aug. 6) after allegedly going to a church, asking for prayers, while in possession of a firearm and illegal narcotics.

An off-duty detective with the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office met with deputies from the NPSO Patrol Operations Bureau at a Natchez church, concerning a man who was showing suspicious behavior.

They made contact with the man, identified as Marquell D. Buckner, 31, who told NPSO that he “had done some bad things and wanted the church to pray for him.”

Buckner said that he had a gun and drugs in a bag that he placed on the unit hood of the off-duty detective.

Inside the bag, there was a Masterpiece Arms 9mm semi-automatic pistol, commonly referred to as a “Mac 10″ with an extended loaded magazine, a bag of suspected marijuana and another bag containing suspected ecstasy pills. NPSO said that Buckner brought the bag, containing the firearm and illegal narcotics, inside the church during service, before exiting and placing it on the detective’s hood.

Buckner was transported and booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center, charged with possession of CDS I marijuana, illegal possession of CDS schedule I ecstasy (about 8 grams) and illegal possession of a firearm during a narcotics offense. He remains in the Natchitoches Detention Center, awaiting bond. The seized evidence will be submitted to the crime lab for analysis.

