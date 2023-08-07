Police K-9 paralyzed in line-of-duty crash

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury...
According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury after he was involved in a car crash Friday morning.(Grand Rapids Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Gray News) – A police dog in Michigan has a long road to recovery after he was injured in the line of duty.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury after he was involved in a car crash Friday morning.

The injury is causing paralysis in his hind legs. Fortunately, his spinal cord is still intact, which makes it possible for Dozer to walk again.

Police said as of Monday morning, Dozer has shown some “slight movement” in his left back leg, which is promising.

“We don’t yet know if he will regain full function in his legs – only time will tell,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Dozer is expected to be released from the animal hospital this week and continue his recovery at home with his handler.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people shot in Lafayette.
One child killed, two police officers and two others shot in Lafayette
GPSO: Off-duty Georgetown police officer arrested for drug possession
Eunice daycare under investigation for possible abuse of children
Third worker arrested in suspected child cruelty investigation at Eunice daycare
Alexandria Police Department
LSP: Alexandria Police Department officer arrested for malfeasance in office, injuring public records
Keith Ellison speaks to a group at the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame.
Minnesota AG and other artists on display at ‘Soul of the South’ exhibit in Natchitoches

Latest News

Emergency officials say three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in...
3 killed when firefighting helicopters collide in Southern California, officials say
Police and rescue workers arrive on the scene of a bus crash late Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in...
3 dead after charter bus crash on interstate in Pennsylvania, state police say
Lottery player Mariano Velasquez holds forms to pick numbers for the Powerball and Mega...
$1.55 billion Mega Millions prize balloons as 31 drawings pass without a winner
The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
Alexandria man arrested in North Bolton Ave robbery, homicide investigation
President Joe Biden shows off an honorary Astros jersey Monday after he welcomed the Houston...
Biden hosts Astros, says he can relate to Dusty Baker, oldest manager to win World Series