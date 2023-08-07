REMINDER: Slow down, stay alert in school zones

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The first day of school is here or approaching for many schools in Central Louisiana, which means it is time to remind drivers to be aware of school zone markings.

Using a cell phone in a school zone is illegal in Louisiana and can have major penalties.

“The first offense could be up to $500, and if it happens again, it could be up to $1,000 for the fine,” said Gregory Fischer, public information officer for the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

Fischer said getting into a crash can double that amount to $2,000, and said distracted driving is the issue. Fischer wants drivers to cooperate, even though some drivers may lose their cool in the morning.

“You’re gonna cause a lot more problems for yourself if you make a big mistake in the morning, rather than just being a few minutes late,” Fischer said.

Fischer added that drivers need to be aware of school buses also, as school bus violations can give a driver fines up to $5,000 and could mean jail time.

“Make sure that if you’re coming toward the school bus or you’re following the school bus, stop when those stop sign arms are out,” said Fischer. “And then also use caution after the school bus drops off the children because they may need to cross a street or even a highway.”

Here in Central Louisiana, the Pineville Police Department will have an added presence to monitor school zones during the school year.

“Directing any type of congestion that may occur, but you do need to expect delays for these first couple of weeks until people get used to the new flow of schools,” said PPD Captain Kim Mixon.

Mixon said it takes about two weeks for traffic to clear up around schools but wants to see a joined effort in bringing back students safely.

“Let’s just all be active participants in protecting our youth going back to school,” said Mixon.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.