REMINDER: Slow down, stay alert in school zones

Using a cell phone in a school zone is illegal in Louisiana, and can have major penalties.
Using a cell phone in a school zone is illegal in Louisiana, and can have major penalties.(Colin Vedros/KALB)
By Colin Vedros
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The first day of school is here or approaching for many schools in Central Louisiana, which means it is time to remind drivers to be aware of school zone markings.

Using a cell phone in a school zone is illegal in Louisiana and can have major penalties.

“The first offense could be up to $500, and if it happens again, it could be up to $1,000 for the fine,” said Gregory Fischer, public information officer for the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

Fischer said getting into a crash can double that amount to $2,000, and said distracted driving is the issue. Fischer wants drivers to cooperate, even though some drivers may lose their cool in the morning.

“You’re gonna cause a lot more problems for yourself if you make a big mistake in the morning, rather than just being a few minutes late,” Fischer said.

Fischer added that drivers need to be aware of school buses also, as school bus violations can give a driver fines up to $5,000 and could mean jail time.

“Make sure that if you’re coming toward the school bus or you’re following the school bus, stop when those stop sign arms are out,” said Fischer. “And then also use caution after the school bus drops off the children because they may need to cross a street or even a highway.”

Here in Central Louisiana, the Pineville Police Department will have an added presence to monitor school zones during the school year.

“Directing any type of congestion that may occur, but you do need to expect delays for these first couple of weeks until people get used to the new flow of schools,” said PPD Captain Kim Mixon.

Mixon said it takes about two weeks for traffic to clear up around schools but wants to see a joined effort in bringing back students safely.

“Let’s just all be active participants in protecting our youth going back to school,” said Mixon.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple people shot in Lafayette.
One child killed, two police officers and two others shot in Lafayette
GPSO: Off-duty Georgetown police officer arrested for drug possession
Eunice daycare under investigation for possible abuse of children
Third worker arrested in suspected child cruelty investigation at Eunice daycare
Alexandria Police Department
LSP: Alexandria Police Department officer arrested for malfeasance in office, injuring public records
FILE - A child was shot in the head while sleeping in bed, police say.
Police: Louisiana man arrested after toddler shot in head while sleeping in apartment

Latest News

The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
Alexandria man arrested in North Bolton Ave robbery, homicide investigation
The Alexandria Police Department (APD) is investigating a robbery that turned into a homicide...
Alexandria man arrested in North Bolton Ave robbery, homicide investigation
A Natchez man was arrested Sunday morning (Aug. 6) after allegedly going to a church, asking...
NPSO: Natchez man arrested after he went to church service with ‘Mac 10′
File Graphic
Statewide burn ban takes effect