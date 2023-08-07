Students get free haircuts in Colfax before their first day of school

Back-to-school haircuts in Colfax.
By Alex Orenczuk
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 10:37 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLFAX, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, August 6, children in Grant Parish received free haircuts before their first day of school.

Town of Colfax Alderwoman Timika Hamilton-Price teamed up with Never Fold Bail Bonds along with local barbers and hairstylists for the event.

Hamilton-Price said the team wanted to alleviate some financial pressure from the parents and send the children back to school looking their best.

“With a fresh cut, I think with all the kids it’s a confidence booster,” said Hamilton-Price. “With their new clothes, their new tennis shoes, they’re ready to go back to school. So we want them to look good, feel good and in return, they will do good.”

Students in the Grant Parish School Board system start school on August 7.

