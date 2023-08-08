14-year-old prodigy taking part in cancer research

The 14-year-old prodigy is a rising senior at Arizona State University, where she studies biosciences. (WJZ, UMD SCHOOL OF MEDICINE, CNN)
By WJZ Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BALTIMORE (WJZ) - A 14-year-old college student is dreaming of making an impact in the medical field, as she studies what she loves.

Alena Analeigh is just 14 years old, but she’s already a rising senior at Arizona State University, where she studies biosciences. She’s also the youngest African American to ever be accepted into medical school.

“I really found this is what I want to do,” Analeigh said. “It’s not something that they see every day, but for me, it’s just doing what I love. It’s my passion.”

She’s spent the last couple months interning at the University of Maryland School of Medicine lab, conducting potentially lifesaving research on natural drug treatments for ovarian cancer.

“I was more focused on the research. I loved all the stuff that was happening in the lab, stuff that people develop every day. So, I was like, ‘What could I really do to be in the lab to get more research experience?’ And that’s when I found this program,” Analeigh said.

Dr. Tonya Webb, an associate professor at the university, is Analeigh’s mentor in the American Cancer Society Diversity in Cancer Research program.

“She’s used compounds that are found in licorice, green tea, ginseng and has been able to show that some of them can cause the cancer to shrink in size, as well as look at the immune system,” Webb said. “It’s really inspirational to see someone who is focused and ready to go out and work hard to accomplish her dreams.”

The program focuses on enhancing diversity in the field of cancer research, which is something Analeigh is also passionate about. She actually started her own foundation called Brown STEM Girl to inspire others.

“I’m trying to accomplish something, and I just want other girls to aspire to do what they love, especially girls of color,” Analeigh said.

After completing her internship, Analeigh will head back to college in the fall. She wants to get her doctorate after graduating.

When Analeigh was 13, the University of Alabama’s Heersink School of Medicine offered her a spot for 2024. She grew up outside Fort Worth, Texas, and graduated high school at 12.

Copyright 2023 WJZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

