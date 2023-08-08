Alexandria City Council delays vote on utility disconnection ordinance

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council has delayed a vote on a proposed ordinance that could set rules and regulations for when the Alexandria Utility Department can or cannot turn off services to customers during extreme weather conditions. This all comes after a KALB investigation found that the city turned off utilities for 83 customers back on June 26, the same day a heat advisory was issued.

Councilwoman Cynthia Perry proposed the ordinance but asked for the delay due to not being present at tonight’s meeting.

A vote on this new ordinance will be brought back up at the next council meeting on August 22.

There is also another item on the agenda that pertains to the utility department.

The resolution put up by Mayor Jacques Roy’s administration is the final item tonight, saying it will “provide findings and conditions for completion of Project RESTOR; relative to challenges regarding RESTOR; and relative to utility complaints regarding the nature, quality, and circumstances pertaining to service disconnections; and to provide for matters with respect thereto.”

We will bring you the latest on what happens with that new resolution.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.