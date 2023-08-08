Brush fire on Desoto Road in Pineville

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - It was a close call for several Pineville homeowners when a large brush fire spread on Desoto Road on August 7.

The flames quickly spread through the trees, coming within just feet of several trailers before fire crews were about to put it out.

No one was injured during the fire, and no homes were impacted, but fire crews did say that these brush fires are becoming more common during this extreme heat and are warning that they can be extremely dangerous and spread fast if you are not careful.

