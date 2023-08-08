Brush fire on Desoto Road in Pineville

It was a close call for several Pineville homeowners when a large brush fire spread on Desoto Road on August 7.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:20 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - It was a close call for several Pineville homeowners when a large brush fire spread on Desoto Road on August 7.

The flames quickly spread through the trees, coming within just feet of several trailers before fire crews were about to put it out.

No one was injured during the fire, and no homes were impacted, but fire crews did say that these brush fires are becoming more common during this extreme heat and are warning that they can be extremely dangerous and spread fast if you are not careful.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
Alexandria man arrested in North Bolton Ave robbery, homicide investigation
Multiple people shot in Lafayette.
One child killed, two police officers and two others shot in Lafayette
Firearm and narcotics
NPSO: Natchez man arrested after he went to church service with ‘Mac 10′
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
FILE - A child was shot in the head while sleeping in bed, police say.
Police: Louisiana man arrested after toddler shot in head while sleeping in apartment

Latest News

It was a close call for several Pineville homeowners when a large brush fire spread on Desoto...
Brush fire on Desoto Road in Pineville
Rapides Parish contains about 27% of the levee maintained by RRABB, but is home to a majority...
Controversial changes on the way for Red River, Atchafalaya and Bayou Boeuf Levee District Board
Rapides Parish is set to gain a super-majority on the board of commissioners.
Controversial changes on the way for Red River, Atchafalaya and Bayou Boeuf Levee District Board
Using a cell phone in a school zone is illegal in Louisiana, and can have major penalties.
REMINDER: Slow down, stay alert in school zones