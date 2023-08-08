Cenla Summer Camp: Buckeye Panthers

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - It has been nearly a decade since the Buckeye Panthers have had a winning season, but the team has been on an upward trend as of late under second-year head coach Ben McLaughlin.

Now, the hunger to win in Deville seems to be higher than ever as the 2023 Panthers’ team has their eyes set on something that has not been done in program history - win a playoff game.

“Buckeye has never won a playoff game in the history of their school as many awesome years as they’ve had,” said Coach McLaughlin. “That’s a goal for us.”

In McLaughlin’s first season at Buckeye, the Panthers went just 3-7, narrowly missing the postseason, but the players feel as if they left some wins on the field in 2022.

“We’re a first-half team most of the time,” said defensive end Gage Vercher. “We come out, and we have guys on both sides of the ball so everybody gets tired. Coach is really just trying to get us to work and hold it together to get through the entire game.”

The Panthers lost several key seniors from last year’s team, but perhaps none bigger than Zander Smith. Smith was named a member of the LSWA 3A all-state team after leading all of Central Louisiana with 11 interceptions. While the defensive back room was a strength last year for the Panthers, make no mistake about it, the strong suit of this year’s team begins with Vercher and the defensive line.

“Everybody is taking things more serious,” said Vercher. “They are trying harder. They are here to learn and here to work.”

As for the offense, the Panthers turned to the baseball diamond to find their next starting quarterback. Junior quarterback Adam Brodnax was given the keys under center having never thrown a pass before, but his head coach believes that Brodnax has all the tools to be one of the best passers in Central Louisiana.

“He is as natural a ball thrower as I’ve coached and I’m talking at any level; junior college, Louisiana College, or ASH,” said Coach McLaughlin. “He is so smart and so competitive that the sky is the limit for him.”

Brodnax gets the pick the brains of his head coach, who just so happens to be the most prolific passer in LCU history with over 10,000 career passing yards during the early 2000′s. With that kind of mentor every day at practice, Brodnax feels confident it will translate to more wins this season.

“He is easy with me,” said Brodnax on his relationship with his coach. “He takes me through all the steps and through everything that I need to know. Once I know it, I’m pretty locked in and get to do my job.”

Buckeye opens up the season on Friday, Sept. 1, at Block.

