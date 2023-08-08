Cenla Summer Camp: Buckeye Panthers

The Buckeye Panthers have their eyes set on being the first team in program history to win a playoff game.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEVILLE, La. (KALB) - It has been nearly a decade since the Buckeye Panthers have had a winning season, but the team has been on an upward trend as of late under second-year head coach Ben McLaughlin.

Now, the hunger to win in Deville seems to be higher than ever as the 2023 Panthers’ team has their eyes set on something that has not been done in program history - win a playoff game.

“Buckeye has never won a playoff game in the history of their school as many awesome years as they’ve had,” said Coach McLaughlin. “That’s a goal for us.”

In McLaughlin’s first season at Buckeye, the Panthers went just 3-7, narrowly missing the postseason, but the players feel as if they left some wins on the field in 2022.

“We’re a first-half team most of the time,” said defensive end Gage Vercher. “We come out, and we have guys on both sides of the ball so everybody gets tired. Coach is really just trying to get us to work and hold it together to get through the entire game.”

The Panthers lost several key seniors from last year’s team, but perhaps none bigger than Zander Smith. Smith was named a member of the LSWA 3A all-state team after leading all of Central Louisiana with 11 interceptions. While the defensive back room was a strength last year for the Panthers, make no mistake about it, the strong suit of this year’s team begins with Vercher and the defensive line.

“Everybody is taking things more serious,” said Vercher. “They are trying harder. They are here to learn and here to work.”

As for the offense, the Panthers turned to the baseball diamond to find their next starting quarterback. Junior quarterback Adam Brodnax was given the keys under center having never thrown a pass before, but his head coach believes that Brodnax has all the tools to be one of the best passers in Central Louisiana.

“He is as natural a ball thrower as I’ve coached and I’m talking at any level; junior college, Louisiana College, or ASH,” said Coach McLaughlin. “He is so smart and so competitive that the sky is the limit for him.”

Brodnax gets the pick the brains of his head coach, who just so happens to be the most prolific passer in LCU history with over 10,000 career passing yards during the early 2000′s. With that kind of mentor every day at practice, Brodnax feels confident it will translate to more wins this season.

“He is easy with me,” said Brodnax on his relationship with his coach. “He takes me through all the steps and through everything that I need to know. Once I know it, I’m pretty locked in and get to do my job.”

Buckeye opens up the season on Friday, Sept. 1, at Block.

KALB’s Cenla Summer Camp Series 2023 is presented by La. Farm Bureau.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
Alexandria man arrested in North Bolton Ave robbery, homicide investigation
Firearm and narcotics
NPSO: Natchez man arrested after he went to church service with ‘Mac 10′
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
FILE - A child was shot in the head while sleeping in bed, police say.
Police: Louisiana man arrested after toddler shot in head while sleeping in apartment
Suspect arrested for aggravated assault with firearm in Alexandria

Latest News

The Buckeye Panthers have their eyes set on being the first team in program history to win a...
Cenla Summer Camp: Buckeye Panthers
It’s a busy Monday (Aug. 7) morning on Airline Drive as the Saints bring in two big-name free...
Report: Kareem Hunt leaves New Orleans without a deal
Cenla Summer Camp: Jena Giants
Making the playoffs has not been a problem for Jena, but this season they are ready to make it...
Cenla Summer Camp: Jena Giants