Controversial changes on the way for Red River, Atchafalaya and Bayou Boeuf Levee District Board

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - One of more than 100 new laws going into effect following the 2023 Legislative Session restructures the makeup and function of the Red River, Atchafalaya and Bayou Boeuf Levee District (RRABB).

RRABB, which has existed for about 130 years, operates as one of 23 boards that maintain and control levees across Louisiana. Since it was established, one representative from each parish in the district has comprised the board, meaning one person each has represented Rapides, Avoyelles and St. Landry Parish, for a total of three board commissioners.

However, a recent dispute around the role each parish plays in the district and how much they contribute led State Rep. Mike Johnson (R-Pineville) to file a bill to change the functions of the board.

LEGISLATIVE CHANGES

Johnson’s original bill proposed nine commissioners, with four from Rapides, two from Avoyelles, two from St. Landry and one at-large appointed by the Louisiana Farm Bureau Association from Rapides Parish. That version did not make it out of the House. Instead, Johnson and State Rep. Daryl Deshotel (R-Marksville) worked out a version that did not reconfigure the entire board but did restructure the board as a policy-making entity instead of a managerial one.

When the bill made it to the Senate side, however, the change in board commissioners was again added to the legislation, creating a five-member board. Rapides Parish was set to once again gain more representation on the board. That version was approved by the legislature and signed into law by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

‘COMPARABLE REPRESENTATION’ FOR RAPIDES PARISH

“It was brought to me by the police jury and the municipalities, that we believe that given the population and the financial contribution, Rapides should have a comparable representation on the board,” explained Johnson.

Rapides Parish contributes $2.2 million annually to the district, while Avoyelles and St. Landry Parishes contribute $815,000 combined. Additionally, Rapides Parish has a population of about 130,000 people, while Avoyelles and St. Landry Parishes have a combined total of nearly 120,000 people. Due to the difference in revenue contributions and population density, Rapides Parish officials believed the board needed to change to reflect that.

“The change in the makeup of the levee board was primarily to make it a more fair system for Rapides Parish, who pays 73% of the taxes to this three-parish board,” said Chris Roy, Jr., the Rapides Parish commissioner.

Deshotel disagrees that the change is fair. To him, it only makes sense that Rapides contributes more to the district since more people live or work directly on the levee.

CONCERN OVER THE SUPER-MAJORITY

“Avoyelles Parish has no city built on the levee. Matter of fact, Bunkie pays this millage and they’re eight miles from the river,” said Deshotel. “So, to say because you pay more you should have all the votes is not quite fair. They are protecting more homes and businesses in Alexandria and Pineville.”

Deshotel believes the impacts of the changes could have a domino effect, fearing the Rapides Parish super-majority may lead to the implementation of higher taxes in Avoyelles and St. Landry.

“Avoyelles Parish will have no say-so in how much taxes they pay toward the levee board. Rapides will have the ultimate say-so in how much taxes an Avoyelles Parish resident pays,” said Deshotel. “I don’t think that that’s constitutional. That’s just not how our government is set up. I was really disappointed in that. We do not govern based on how much money a particular district has.”

He compared the representation differences to that of a police juror. Regardless of what district a juror represents, whether it be a “higher-end” subdivision or not, the juror only has one vote.

While Chris Dauzat, the Avoyelles Parish commissioner on the board does not necessarily believe the change could lead to increased taxes for his parish, he did not think changes were warranted.

“It’s gonna cost more when you add more members to the board,” explained Dauzat. “I’m not saying it’s gonna be a conflict or anything because I look forward to working with whoever’s on the board. But I don’t think it was necessary.”

MAIN CONCERN: LEVEE CERTIFICATION

Ultimately, levee certification is the board’s largest task. It is a process that typically plays out every 10 years and happens in segments. Depending on how much work may need to be done on a segment, of which there are 17 for RRABB, levee certifications can cost millions of dollars. The most recent one was done in 2017 to the Southbank Levee Segment that runs through Downtown Alexandria.

“We have to meet these criteria on the levees to have them certified and all. That’s what I want to make sure happens,” said Dauzat.

Roy said the same, arguing levee certifications drove the effort to make changes.

Levee certifications are important because they directly impact the flood insurance rates for homeowners, and rates are based on the portion of a levee above the homeowner’s property.

“So if Rapides fails to certify their levees, the people in Avoyelles Parish would pay a higher insurance rate,” explained Deshotel. “So it’s important that all three parishes work together to protect each other.”

A LEGISLATIVE REVERSAL?

“The ultimate goal is to protect the people, protect the farmers, protect the citizens that would be affected by a breach of the levee,” said Johnson. “So, it’s serious business. And although there may be people that have individual interests, the overall interest is going to be well-guarded by the new legislation. I feel like it’s a positive move.”

Johnson went on to explain that everyone now seemed to be on the same page. However, Deshotel would not say the same.

Concerned about the precedent the legislation may set for other levee districts in the state, Deshotel said he plans to file legislation in the next session to reverse some of the changes, including the reconfiguration of the board.

The changes do not officially go into effect until June 2024.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.