Here’s who has qualified for the fall primary election
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Check back for updates as we continue to add names to the list. Qualifying ends on August 10.
Statewide
- Governor
- Xan John (R)
- Hunter Lundy (I)
- John Schroder (R)
- Shawn D. Wilson (D)
- Lieutenant Governor
- Secretary of State
- Nancy Landry (R)
- Clay Schexnayder (R)
- Brandon Trosclair (R)
- Attorney General
- Treasurer
- John Fleming (R)
- Dustin Granger (D)
- Scott McKnight (R)
- Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry
- Mike Strain (R)
- Commissioner of Insurance
- Tim Temple (R)
- R.D. “Rich” Weaver (D)
State Legislature
- State Senator - 28th District
- Heather Cloud (R)
- State Senator - 29th District
- Jay Luneau (D)
- State Senator - 30th District
- Mike Reese (R)
- State Senator - 31st District
- Mike McConathy (R)
- Alan Seabaugh (R)
- State Senator - 32nd District
- Glen D. Womack (R)
- State Senator - 35th District
- Jay Morris (R)
- State Representative - 22nd District
- Gabe Firment (R)
- State Representative - 24th District
- Clarence Beebe (R)
- State Representative - 25th District
- Jason Dewitt (R)
- Trish Leleux (R)
- State Representative -26th District
- Sandra Franklin (D)
- Ed Larvadain III (D)
- State Representative - 27th District
- Mike Johnson (R)
- State Representative -28th District
- State Representative - 30th District
- Chuck Owen (R)
- State Representative - 38th District
- Todd McKellar (R)
Multi-Parish
- BESE District 5
- Toby Brazzel (R)
Rapides Parish
- Sheriff
- Mark Wood (R)
- Clerk of Court
- Robin Hooter (R)
- Assessor
- Rick Ducote Jr. (D)
- Coroner
- Jonathan Hunter (R)
- Police Juror District A
- Davron “Bubba” Moreau (R)
- Police Juror District B
- Joe Bishop (R)
- Police Juror District C
- Craig Smith (R)
- Police Juror District D
- Police Juror District E
- Joey Short (R)
- Police Juror District F
- Ollie Overton Jr. (D)
- Clarence Reed (D)
- Police Juror District G
- Police Juror District H
- Police Juror District I
Avoyelles Parish
- Sheriff
- David Dauzat (R)
- Todd “T-Goo” Gaspard (R)
- Sean Paul Mayeux (no party)
- Clerk of Court
- Connie F. Desselle (D)
- Assessor
- Coroner
- Police Juror District 1
- Bradley Armand (R)
- Police Juror District 2
- Clint J. Daigrepont (R)
- Travis Franks (R)
- Police Juror District 3
- Police Juror District 4
- Glenn B. Mckinley (D)
- Police Juror District 5
- Clyde Danny Benson (D)
- Police Juror District 6
- Mckinley “Pop” Keller (D)
- Police Juror District 7
- Bobby C. Bordelon (R)
- Allen K. Thomas (no party)
- Police Juror District 8
- Police Juror District 9
- Jacob Coco (no party)
- Alderman District 1 - City of Marksville
- Council Member District 3 - Town of Cottonport
Grant Parish
- Sheriff
- Kenny Chandler (R)
- Clerk of Court
- Randy Briggs (R)
- Jennifer Murrell Futrell (R)
- Assessor
- Keith Maxwell (R)
- Coroner
- Police Juror District 1
- Brandon J. Dubois (I)
- Police Juror District 2
- Wes Lemoine (R)
- Police Juror District 3
- Cephas Bowie Jr. (D)
- Jimmy Mott (I)
- Police Juror District 4
- Arnold Murrell (I)
- Police Juror District 5
- Mark Ball (R)
- Police Juror District 6
- Winston Roberts (R)
- Police Juror District 7
- Mike Merrell (R)
- Police Juror District 8
- Don Arnold (R)
- Roy Edwards (R)
Vernon Parish
- Sheriff
- Sam Craft (R)
- Clerk of Court
- Jeff Skidmore (R)
- Joshua Dillon Smith (R)
- Assessor
- Michael Bealer (R)
- Coroner
- Police Juror District 1
- Jim Tuck (R)
- Police Juror District 2
- Marvin Hilton (R)
- Police Juror District 3
- Police Juror District 4
- Doug Roshong (no party)
- Police Juror District 5
- Reginald Johnson (I)
- Todd Maricle (R)
- Police Juror District 6
- Scottie E. Benjamin (R)
- Police Juror District 7
- Charnel Bailey (R)
- Brian David (no party)
- Police Juror District 8
- Dean Mitchell (I)
- Police Juror District 9
- David Brister (R)
- Police Juror District 10
- Curtis Clay (D)
- Police Juror District 11
- Quintin Thompson (R)
- Police Juror District 12
- Kenny Haymon (R)
- Chief of Police - Village of Simpson
- Ronnie Hagan (R)
- Councilman - Town of New Llano
- Darlene Denise (D)
Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.
Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.