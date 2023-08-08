Here’s who has qualified for the fall primary election

Check back for updates as we continue to add names to the list. Qualifying ends on August 10.

Statewide

Governor Xan John (R) Hunter Lundy (I) John Schroder (R) Shawn D. Wilson (D)

Lieutenant Governor

Secretary of State Nancy Landry (R) Clay Schexnayder (R) Brandon Trosclair (R)

Attorney General

Treasurer John Fleming (R) Dustin Granger (D) Scott McKnight (R)

Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry Mike Strain (R)

Commissioner of Insurance Tim Temple (R) R.D. “Rich” Weaver (D)



State Legislature

State Senator - 28th District Heather Cloud (R)

State Senator - 29th District Jay Luneau (D)

State Senator - 30th District Mike Reese (R)

State Senator - 31st District Mike McConathy (R) Alan Seabaugh (R)

State Senator - 32nd District Glen D. Womack (R)

State Senator - 35th District Jay Morris (R)

State Representative - 22nd District Gabe Firment (R)

State Representative - 24th District Clarence Beebe (R)

State Representative - 25th District Jason Dewitt (R) Trish Leleux (R)

State Representative -26th District Sandra Franklin (D) Ed Larvadain III (D)

State Representative - 27th District Mike Johnson (R)

State Representative -28th District

State Representative - 30th District Chuck Owen (R)

State Representative - 38th District Todd McKellar (R)



Multi-Parish

BESE District 5 Toby Brazzel (R)



Rapides Parish

Sheriff Mark Wood (R)

Clerk of Court Robin Hooter (R)

Assessor Rick Ducote Jr. (D)

Coroner Jonathan Hunter (R)

Police Juror District A Davron “Bubba” Moreau (R)

Police Juror District B Joe Bishop (R)

Police Juror District C Craig Smith (R)

Police Juror District D

Police Juror District E Joey Short (R)

Police Juror District F Ollie Overton Jr. (D) Clarence Reed (D)

Police Juror District G

Police Juror District H

Police Juror District I

Avoyelles Parish

Sheriff David Dauzat (R) Todd “T-Goo” Gaspard (R) Sean Paul Mayeux (no party)

Clerk of Court Connie F. Desselle (D)

Assessor

Coroner

Police Juror District 1 Bradley Armand (R)

Police Juror District 2 Clint J. Daigrepont (R) Travis Franks (R)

Police Juror District 3

Police Juror District 4 Glenn B. Mckinley (D)

Police Juror District 5 Clyde Danny Benson (D)

Police Juror District 6 Mckinley “Pop” Keller (D)

Police Juror District 7 Bobby C. Bordelon (R) Allen K. Thomas (no party)

Police Juror District 8

Police Juror District 9 Jacob Coco (no party)

Alderman District 1 - City of Marksville

Council Member District 3 - Town of Cottonport

Grant Parish

Sheriff Kenny Chandler (R)

Clerk of Court Randy Briggs (R) Jennifer Murrell Futrell (R)

Assessor Keith Maxwell (R)

Coroner

Police Juror District 1 Brandon J. Dubois (I)

Police Juror District 2 Wes Lemoine (R)

Police Juror District 3 Cephas Bowie Jr. (D) Jimmy Mott (I)

Police Juror District 4 Arnold Murrell (I)

Police Juror District 5 Mark Ball (R)

Police Juror District 6 Winston Roberts (R)

Police Juror District 7 Mike Merrell (R)

Police Juror District 8 Don Arnold (R) Roy Edwards (R)



Vernon Parish

Sheriff Sam Craft (R)

Clerk of Court Jeff Skidmore (R) Joshua Dillon Smith (R)

Assessor Michael Bealer (R)

Coroner

Police Juror District 1 Jim Tuck (R)

Police Juror District 2 Marvin Hilton (R)

Police Juror District 3

Police Juror District 4 Doug Roshong (no party)

Police Juror District 5 Reginald Johnson (I) Todd Maricle (R)

Police Juror District 6 Scottie E. Benjamin (R)

Police Juror District 7 Charnel Bailey (R) Brian David (no party)

Police Juror District 8 Dean Mitchell (I)

Police Juror District 9 David Brister (R)

Police Juror District 10 Curtis Clay (D)

Police Juror District 11 Quintin Thompson (R)

Police Juror District 12 Kenny Haymon (R)

Chief of Police - Village of Simpson Ronnie Hagan (R)

Councilman - Town of New Llano Darlene Denise (D)



Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.