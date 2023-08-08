Here’s who has qualified for the fall primary election

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Check back for updates as we continue to add names to the list. Qualifying ends on August 10.

Statewide

  • Governor
    • Xan John (R)
    • Hunter Lundy (I)
    • John Schroder (R)
    • Shawn D. Wilson (D)
  • Lieutenant Governor
  • Secretary of State
    • Nancy Landry (R)
    • Clay Schexnayder (R)
    • Brandon Trosclair (R)
  • Attorney General
  • Treasurer
    • John Fleming (R)
    • Dustin Granger (D)
    • Scott McKnight (R)
  • Commissioner of Agriculture and Forestry
    • Mike Strain (R)
  • Commissioner of Insurance
    • Tim Temple (R)
    • R.D. “Rich” Weaver (D)

State Legislature

  • State Senator - 28th District
    • Heather Cloud (R)
  • State Senator - 29th District
    • Jay Luneau (D)
  • State Senator - 30th District
    • Mike Reese (R)
  • State Senator - 31st District
    • Mike McConathy (R)
    • Alan Seabaugh (R)
  • State Senator - 32nd District
    • Glen D. Womack (R)
  • State Senator - 35th District
    • Jay Morris (R)
  • State Representative - 22nd District
    • Gabe Firment (R)
  • State Representative - 24th District
    • Clarence Beebe (R)
  • State Representative - 25th District
    • Jason Dewitt (R)
    • Trish Leleux (R)
  • State Representative -26th District
    • Sandra Franklin (D)
    • Ed Larvadain III (D)
  • State Representative - 27th District
    • Mike Johnson (R)
  • State Representative -28th District
  • State Representative - 30th District
    • Chuck Owen (R)
  • State Representative - 38th District
    • Todd McKellar (R)

Multi-Parish

  • BESE District 5
    • Toby Brazzel (R)

Rapides Parish

  • Sheriff
    • Mark Wood (R)
  • Clerk of Court
    • Robin Hooter (R)
  • Assessor
    • Rick Ducote Jr. (D)
  • Coroner
    • Jonathan Hunter (R)
  • Police Juror District A
    • Davron “Bubba” Moreau (R)
  • Police Juror District B
    • Joe Bishop (R)
  • Police Juror District C
    • Craig Smith (R)
  • Police Juror District D
  • Police Juror District E
    • Joey Short (R)
  • Police Juror District F
    • Ollie Overton Jr. (D)
    • Clarence Reed (D)
  • Police Juror District G
  • Police Juror District H
  • Police Juror District I

Avoyelles Parish

  • Sheriff
    • David Dauzat (R)
    • Todd “T-Goo” Gaspard (R)
    • Sean Paul Mayeux (no party)
  • Clerk of Court
    • Connie F. Desselle (D)
  • Assessor
  • Coroner
  • Police Juror District 1
    • Bradley Armand (R)
  • Police Juror District 2
    • Clint J. Daigrepont (R)
    • Travis Franks (R)
  • Police Juror District 3
  • Police Juror District 4
    • Glenn B. Mckinley (D)
  • Police Juror District 5
    • Clyde Danny Benson (D)
  • Police Juror District 6
    • Mckinley “Pop” Keller (D)
  • Police Juror District 7
    • Bobby C. Bordelon (R)
    • Allen K. Thomas (no party)
  • Police Juror District 8
  • Police Juror District 9
    • Jacob Coco (no party)
  • Alderman District 1 - City of Marksville
  • Council Member District 3 - Town of Cottonport

Grant Parish

  • Sheriff
    • Kenny Chandler (R)
  • Clerk of Court
    • Randy Briggs (R)
    • Jennifer Murrell Futrell (R)
  • Assessor
    • Keith Maxwell (R)
  • Coroner
  • Police Juror District 1
    • Brandon J. Dubois (I)
  • Police Juror District 2
    • Wes Lemoine (R)
  • Police Juror District 3
    • Cephas Bowie Jr. (D)
    • Jimmy Mott (I)
  • Police Juror District 4
    • Arnold Murrell (I)
  • Police Juror District 5
    • Mark Ball (R)
  • Police Juror District 6
    • Winston Roberts (R)
  • Police Juror District 7
    • Mike Merrell (R)
  • Police Juror District 8
    • Don Arnold (R)
    • Roy Edwards (R)

Vernon Parish

  • Sheriff
    • Sam Craft (R)
  • Clerk of Court
    • Jeff Skidmore (R)
    • Joshua Dillon Smith (R)
  • Assessor
    • Michael Bealer (R)
  • Coroner
  • Police Juror District 1
    • Jim Tuck (R)
  • Police Juror District 2
    • Marvin Hilton (R)
  • Police Juror District 3
  • Police Juror District 4
    • Doug Roshong (no party)
  • Police Juror District 5
    • Reginald Johnson (I)
    • Todd Maricle (R)
  • Police Juror District 6
    • Scottie E. Benjamin (R)
  • Police Juror District 7
    • Charnel Bailey (R)
    • Brian David (no party)
  • Police Juror District 8
    • Dean Mitchell (I)
  • Police Juror District 9
    • David Brister (R)
  • Police Juror District 10
    • Curtis Clay (D)
  • Police Juror District 11
    • Quintin Thompson (R)
  • Police Juror District 12
    • Kenny Haymon (R)
  • Chief of Police - Village of Simpson
    • Ronnie Hagan (R)
  • Councilman - Town of New Llano
    • Darlene Denise (D)

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
Alexandria man arrested in North Bolton Ave robbery, homicide investigation
Firearm and narcotics
NPSO: Natchez man arrested after he went to church service with ‘Mac 10′
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
FILE - A child was shot in the head while sleeping in bed, police say.
Police: Louisiana man arrested after toddler shot in head while sleeping in apartment
File Graphic
Statewide burn ban takes effect

Latest News

Suspect arrested for aggravated assault with firearm in Alexandria
Second Eunice daycare worker arrested in child abuse investigation
Fourth Eunice daycare worker arrested in suspected child cruelty investigation
Juelz Brock is the 21st child to be shot and killed in New Orleans this year, according to data...
21 juveniles shot and killed in New Orleans so far this year, crime watchdog reports
A brush fire on Desoto Road in Pineville, La. on August 7, 2023.
Brush fire on Desoto Road in Pineville