New Llano man arrested for molestation of a juvenile

By AnaClare Barras
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW LLANO, La. (KPLC) - Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested James Joseph Karlson for one count of molestation of a juvenile on August 2, among several other charges.

James Joseph Karlson, 52, of New Llano, was arrested for one count of molestation of a...
James Joseph Karlson, 52, of New Llano, was arrested for one count of molestation of a juvenile, among several other serious charges.(Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office)

Karlson, 52, of New Llano, also faces one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile, one count of second degree rape, one count of oral sexual battery, and one count of first degree rape.

His bond was set at $500,000, and Karlson currently remains in the Vernon Sheriff’s Office jail.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
Alexandria man arrested in North Bolton Ave robbery, homicide investigation
Firearm and narcotics
NPSO: Natchez man arrested after he went to church service with ‘Mac 10′
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
FILE - A child was shot in the head while sleeping in bed, police say.
Police: Louisiana man arrested after toddler shot in head while sleeping in apartment
File Graphic
Statewide burn ban takes effect

Latest News

Here’s who has qualified for the fall primary election
Rosepine working to restore water after main line break
Suspect arrested for aggravated assault with firearm in Alexandria
Second Eunice daycare worker arrested in child abuse investigation
Fourth Eunice daycare worker arrested in suspected child cruelty investigation