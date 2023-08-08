New resolution on utilities added to agenda as Alexandria City Council set to take up disconnection ordinance

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria City Council is set to take up an ordinance tonight that could add regulations for when the city’s utility department cannot turn off services during extreme weather conditions.

However, ahead of the meeting, there are a couple of updates that could impact a potential decision on the ordinance.

District 3 Councilwoman Cynthia Perry proposed the ordinance that would ban the city’s utility department from cutting off services to customers when a heat advisory is issued. This after a KALB investigation found that the city turned off utilities for 83 customers back on June 26, the same day a heat advisory was issued.

Councilwoman Perry will not be at tonight’s meeting, so she is asking the council to delay the vote until the full council can be there.

The other council members would have to approve that delay, but there is now also another item on the agenda that pertains to the utility department.

The resolution put up by Mayor Jacques Roy’s administration is the final item tonight, saying it will “provide findings and conditions for completion of Project RESTOR; relative to challenges regarding RESTOR; and relative to utility complaints regarding the nature, quality, and circumstances pertaining to service disconnections; and to provide for matters with respect thereto.”

We will bring you the latest on what happens with the ordinance as well as that new resolution.

