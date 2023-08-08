Rapides Parish Library moves to create committee on polices, reconsiderations

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Library Board of Control had a special meeting on Aug.8, voting to create the new Policies and Reconsideration of Materials Committee.

The board voted in favor of forming the new committee. It will be in charge of reviewing all existing policies and will change any required amendments that need to take place. The committee will also be held responsible for checking the legal standards, as well as content and propriety, for the Rapides community, if a new policy needs to come before the RPL board of control.

The proposal for the new committee comes in the face of a new law that establishes requirements for library reconsideration policies and the library card system as well as what content is considered sexually explicit. The new law, Act 436 by State Sen. Heather Cloud (R-Turkey Creek), was in response to debate in state libraries about a minor’s access to sexually explicit materials, including in Rapides Parish.

Back in December 2022, the board considered an amendment to their policies around sexually explicit materials introduced by board member James Morgan and then considered by the board in January 2023.

The board’s attorney, Greg Jones, thought the amendment as it was written would be challenged in court. Jones urged the board to seek legal advisement and later in March urged them to wait to take action until lawmakers considered Cloud’s library legislation.

Instead, Jones recommended the new Policies and Reconsideration of Materials Committee to help resolve any future confusion or concerns over policies or materials in the future.

Celise Reech-Harper, the board’s secretary, said, “I am looking forward to working with the new committee to ensure that we have established policies that meet the needs of our community, as well as all appropriate state laws.”

