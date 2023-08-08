Suspect arrested for aggravated assault with firearm in Alexandria

(MGN image)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A suspect from Pineville has been arrested following an incident on August 6 in Alexandria around 5:58 a.m.

According to the Alexandria Police Department, there was a report of multiple gunshots on Sunday in the 2700 block of Elliott Street. Officers found the victims’ residence and learned the shots fired started from an earlier domestic disturbance in Pineville.

Marquetta Duffie, 34, was arrested and charged with seven counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, seven active warrants and one failure to pay fines. Duffie was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center.

This is currently an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident or any other type of crime in the Alexandria area, please contact the Alexandria Police Detective Division at (318) 441-6416, or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559.

