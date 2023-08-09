2 hospitalized following car chase in Alexandria

(MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two people have been hospitalized following a police chase in Alexandria on August 9.

The Pineville Police Department said around 3:45 p.m., one of their officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued into Alexandria on Louisiana Highway 1. The vehicle then left the roadway and overturned on Industrial Park Site Road, ejecting the two occupants. Both were transported to a local hospital.

The Alexandria Police Department is working the accident, and PPD is working the crime of the stolen vehicle itself. It is an ongoing investigation. No names of those involved have been released.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested for aggravated assault with firearm in Alexandria
The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
Alexandria man arrested in North Bolton Ave robbery, homicide investigation
Here’s who has qualified for the fall primary election
Second Eunice daycare worker arrested in child abuse investigation
Fourth Eunice daycare worker arrested in suspected child cruelty investigation
Rapides Parish contains about 27% of the levee maintained by RRABB, but is home to a majority...
Controversial changes on the way for Red River, Atchafalaya and Bayou Boeuf Levee District Board

Latest News

Rapides Parish teachers prep for students’ return
Catholic Diocese of Alexandria entering a transition period
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards tells Pardon Board to consider clemency for death row inmates
Gov. John Bel Edwards has told the state Pardon Board on Wednesday to decide whether or not to...
Gov. Edwards tells Pardon Board to consider clemency for death row inmates