2 hospitalized following car chase in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Two people have been hospitalized following a police chase in Alexandria on August 9.

The Pineville Police Department said around 3:45 p.m., one of their officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a stolen vehicle. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued into Alexandria on Louisiana Highway 1. The vehicle then left the roadway and overturned on Industrial Park Site Road, ejecting the two occupants. Both were transported to a local hospital.

The Alexandria Police Department is working the accident, and PPD is working the crime of the stolen vehicle itself. It is an ongoing investigation. No names of those involved have been released.

