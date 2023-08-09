Arkansas secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year

Arkansas’ secretary of state says he’ll run for treasurer next year
John Thurston
John Thurston(Facebook)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston will run for state treasurer next year, he said Wednesday.

Thurston, a Republican who won reelection last year, said he'll run for the post held by Treasurer Larry Walther. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders appointed Walther after Treasurer Mark Lowery died last month.

“I am confident that with my experience and dedication to the people of Arkansas, I can continue to serve our state well in the role of state treasurer," Thurston, who has previously served two terms as state land commissioner, said in a statement. Thurston is the first candidate to announce a bid for treasurer in next year's election.

The treasurer oversees the state’s investments and sits on several panels, including the boards of trustees for the state employee and teacher retirement systems.

Most Read

Suspect arrested for aggravated assault with firearm in Alexandria
The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
Alexandria man arrested in North Bolton Ave robbery, homicide investigation
Rapides Parish contains about 27% of the levee maintained by RRABB, but is home to a majority...
Controversial changes on the way for Red River, Atchafalaya and Bayou Boeuf Levee District Board
Second Eunice daycare worker arrested in child abuse investigation
Fourth Eunice daycare worker arrested in suspected child cruelty investigation
Here’s who has qualified for the fall primary election

Latest News

Election Day in Louisiana is Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023.
Candidates jump into Louisiana elections, and many races have no incumbent
Democrat Brandon Presley, a candidate for governor in November, gives his supporters a thumbs...
Presley wins Democratic primary for Mississippi governor, while Gov. Reeves faces 2 GOP rivals
Court affirms sex abuse conviction of ex-friar who worked at a Catholic school in Mississippi
Court affirms sex abuse conviction of ex-friar who worked at a Catholic school in Mississippi
On June 19, 2023 an EF-2 tornado tore through Moss Point's downtown leaving a path of...
Mississippi governor requests federal assistance for tornado damage