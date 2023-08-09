Body cam video shows ‘accidental’ officer shooting of New Orleans homicide suspect

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Authorities on Wed., Aug. 9, released body camera footage of the arrest of two homicide suspects, during which one of the suspects was shot in the leg.

The arrest and subsequent shooting happened on Wed., July 28 near the intersection of Allen Toussaint Boulevard and Painters Street.

The suspects, Jessie Carter, 31, and Desmon Henry, 30, are accused in a double shooting that happened two hours earlier about two miles away on Ulloa Street in Mid City. In that shooting, police say Markeisha Hunter, 30, was fatally shot and a second man was rushed to the hospital.

Police tracked the suspects in a white GMC Yukon to Gentilly.

As police chased down Henry, an officer’s gun fired, striking him in the knee.

“This was an unintentional shooting by the officer after the collision. His weapon went off,” said Deputy NOPD Supt. Hans Ganthier.

Authorities say Carter suffered a minor injury to the head and was treated for several days.

Both officers involved in the arrest were reassigned.

The two suspects, both with more than a dozen arrests on their record dating back more than a decade, remain locked up.

In addition to murder charges, Henry is also charged with illegal possession of a firearm. His bond is set at $775,000 dollars.

Carter was booked with resisting arrest, illegal possession of stolen things, and probation violations. He’s had 20 prior arrests and is now being held on a $1.4 million bond.

