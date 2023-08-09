Boyce police seeking suspect, another arrested in high speed chase

BOYCE, La. (KALB) - The Boyce Police Department is asking for help in locating David Glynn Jr., who is a suspect involved in a high-speed chase incident from July 20. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

According to BPD, the vehicle pursued was a silver sedan with two occupants. The chase reached speeds of 120 miles per hour and entered a populated residential area.

The chase ended in Boyce Gardens. Both the driver and passenger fled, the latter carrying a bag. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of traces of narcotics and a high quantity of ammunition.

After further investigation, BPD believes the suspects to be Donald Baines Jr. and David Glenn Jr.

On August 9, the Boyce Police Department Task Force, working in conjunction with the US. Marshal Service, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, and Tarrant County Constable Precinct 7, apprehended Donald Baines Jr. in Fort Worth, Texas. Baines was arrested on felony warrants from the same July 20 incident.

Baines was booked into the county jail and will await extradition back to Louisiana.

If you see David Glynn Jr., please contact local law enforcement.

