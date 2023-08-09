Catholic Diocese of Alexandria entering a transition period

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - At the Catholic Diocese of Alexandria, significant changes are reshaping the landscape of education and leadership.

Last week, the Diocese of Alexandria received news of a major transition. Superintendent Thomas Roque Sr., who has served for the last 12 years, announced his retirement.

The diocese said his dedication and commitment left an incredible mark on the community.

“We are so grateful for his work, and we want to wish him every success in the future,” said Bishop Robert Marshall with the diocese.

On the heels of his announcement, schools within the diocese have earned the highly esteemed Cognia accreditation. It is renowned for ensuring quality in education, Cognia’s standards focus on productive learning.

“This accreditation was a process that took well over a year and stands as a testament to the effort invested during the superintendent’s tenure,” adds Bishop Marshall. “An accredited school is an assurance that not only do we think we have a good product, but outside educators have looked at us and think we have a good product.”

As the diocese navigates these changes, interim leadership has been appointed with Mrs. Sylvia Davis and Mrs. Janet Burgess, who combined possess over 90 years of education experience within the Catholic school system.

“We have two curriculum specialists who are working in the office, who have been working and continue to have daily contact with our system,” said Bishop Marshall.

Looking ahead, the bishop has conveyed a deliberate approach to selecting a new superintendent. Rather than rushing to fill the role, the diocese intends to evaluate its direction before making this decision.

“First of all, we are going to evaluate where we are and look to see what our needs are,” said Bishop Marshall. “Our needs are undoubtedly different than they were 12 years ago, both because of Mr. Roque’s excellent work and because the whole educational environment has changed.”

The curriculum will remain the same, but the eight schools within the Diocese of Alexandria are immediately certified with this new accreditation.

