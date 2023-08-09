Cenla Summer Camp: Tioga Indians

BALL, La. (KALB) - The Tioga Indians had a much-needed bounce-back season in 2022.

After a 3-8 campaign the year before, the Indians nearly flipped the script by going 7-4 last season. However, for Coach Kevin Cook’s squad, both 2021 and 2022 ended the same way, with a first-round exit in the playoffs.

Tioga’s first-round loss at home to Captain Shreve last year was a game many players would like back since it was a game they felt they should have won.

“I really feel like that was a game that we let slip away from us,” said Indians’ defensive back Ja’Corian Norris.

Norris said that game fueled the motivation for the Indians this offseason as at least eight starters on both sides of the ball are returning from last year’s team. The strength for the Indians is expected to be the defensive unit that gave up just 16 points per game in 2022. Norris is in a defensive backfield with fellow CenlaPreps spotlight athlete Josh Loyd, who made the All-District 2-4A first team as a flex.

However, one position the Indians had to replace is under center. Many ACA Athlete of the Week nominations have been submitted for Tioga quarterbacks over the years. Just a few seasons ago, Blake McGehee was known as one of the most prolific passers in the state, while his predecessor, Gabe Sellers, used the ground game to his advantage.

For 2023, the torch has been passed to sophomore Cace Malone. If the last name sounds familiar, his brother, Corbin, was a star under the Friday night lights for Tioga about eight years ago. Now the younger brother is ready to make his own name for himself.

“I’m trying to be better than him and live up to my potential here at Tioga,” said Malone.

“You don’t want to just put this guy in this box at the beginning of his sophomore year,” said Coach Cook on his new quarterback. “We want to let him grow to the player he can be for himself and for the team and then mold the offense around that.”

The first chance to see Malone and the Indians in action will be Thursday, August 31, when Tioga hosts Bolton.

KALB’s Cenla Summer Camp Series 2023 is presented by La. Farm Bureau.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.