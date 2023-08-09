How doulas could impact maternal health mortality health

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - House Bill 272 aims to make doula more accessible to all mothers across the state.

Doulas are not considered doctors, but advocates say they are just as important when it comes to decreasing an alarmingly high maternal mortality rate.

They provide physical and emotional support and spend time informing mothers about the child-birthing process.

“There’s many of us already in the community doing the work but of course, there is a lot of time into the work, so if you don’t have the moms you’re trying to reach, and they can’t afford the services, it makes you a little bit scared to go into this work,” Ashika Tobias said

Until recently, most women would have to pay out-of-pocket costs to utilize doula services. Thanks to a new law, all private insurance companies will cover some of that cost.

“Policymakers can work with us directly on as advocates to turn these things around so that all babies have a healthy start, that they live beyond their first birthday, and that moms can have safe, healthy pregnancies,” Frankie Robertson said, President of the Amandla Group.

Area hospitals are also working to expand access to doulas in our state. Baton Rouge General will soon add a community doula program gathering trained volunteer doulas.

“When our doulas come in, they will be considered part of the care team, trained, background checked and the purpose is that it gives doulas more freedom to work with a team,” Madeline LeBlanc said, Mary’s Hands Works.

The bill went into effect on August 1, but insurance companies will not make those changes until January of 2024.

