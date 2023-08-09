Krispy Kreme begins selling its pumpkin spice menu with 2 new doughnuts

Starting Monday, the chain began selling its seasonal pumpkin spice menu, this time with two...
Starting Monday, the chain began selling its seasonal pumpkin spice menu, this time with two new doughnut flavors and two returning favorites.(Business Wire)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – It may only be August, but Krispy Kreme is ready to dive into fall.

Starting Monday, the chain began selling its seasonal pumpkin spice menu, this time with two new doughnut flavors and two returning favorites.

The new doughnuts are the Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut and the Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut.

The classics returning are the Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut and the Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut.

The pumpkin menu will be available at all Krispy Kreme locations now through Oct. 8.
The pumpkin menu will be available at all Krispy Kreme locations now through Oct. 8.(Business Wire)

Seasonal drinks are also on the menu, including the Pumpkin Spice Latte which can be ordered hot, iced, or frozen, and the Pumpkin Spice Coffee, which can be made hot or iced.

The pumpkin menu will be available at all Krispy Kreme locations now through Oct. 8. The pumpkin doughnuts can also be found at select grocery stores.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect arrested for aggravated assault with firearm in Alexandria
The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
Alexandria man arrested in North Bolton Ave robbery, homicide investigation
Here’s who has qualified for the fall primary election
Second Eunice daycare worker arrested in child abuse investigation
Fourth Eunice daycare worker arrested in suspected child cruelty investigation
Rapides Parish contains about 27% of the levee maintained by RRABB, but is home to a majority...
Controversial changes on the way for Red River, Atchafalaya and Bayou Boeuf Levee District Board

Latest News

In all, three vehicles were involved, resulting in an SUV becoming partially overturned and...
Wrong way crash causes vehicle to be sandwiched between city bus and big rig
FILE - A fourth woman who had called police was transported to a hospital with serious...
Shooting in suburban Chicago home kills 4, including the suspected aggressor; 1 wounded
A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
A Mega Millions ticket sold in Florida wins $1.58 billion jackpot, the third-largest in US history
President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah...
Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges