Man sleeping in parking garage hit, killed by car

Police believe the victim was sleeping just behind the parking garage door, and the driver could not see him. (KUTV via CNN)
By KUTV Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:58 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) - A Utah man is dead after police say he was hit by a car while sleeping at the entrance of an apartment building’s parking garage.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle called 911 shortly after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday from an apartment building in Salt Lake City. He reported he had hit a man at the building’s parking entrance, according to police.

Paramedics responded and found the victim with critical injuries. Lifesaving measures were performed, and the man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say they believe the victim was sleeping just behind the parking garage door.

“The driver was unable to see him as the door came up, and he just pulled forward and hit the individual,” said Detective Dalton Beebe, a Salt Lake City Police public information officer.

Police believe this was an accident. They say the driver was cooperating with the investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Copyright 2023 KUTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
Alexandria man arrested in North Bolton Ave robbery, homicide investigation
Firearm and narcotics
NPSO: Natchez man arrested after he went to church service with ‘Mac 10′
Suspect arrested for aggravated assault with firearm in Alexandria
A couple died from the heat after their Texas home's air conditioning failed, their family said.
Texas couple dies after air conditioning fails, family says
FILE - A child was shot in the head while sleeping in bed, police say.
Police: Louisiana man arrested after toddler shot in head while sleeping in apartment

Latest News

Police believe the victim was sleeping just behind the parking garage door, and the driver...
Man fatally struck by car while sleeping in apartment's parking garage
People celebrate the defeat of Issue 1 during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus,...
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
The Rapides Parish Library Board of Control had a special meeting on Aug.8, voting to create...
Rapides Parish Library moves to create committee on policies, reconsiderations
The Alexandria City Council has delayed a vote on a proposed ordinance that could set rules and...
Alexandria City Council delays vote on utility disconnection ordinance