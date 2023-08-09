Rapides Parish teachers prep for students’ return

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Teachers in Rapides Parish are getting ready for the school year with workshops and training. As they prepare their classrooms, teachers say they are ready to see their students.

“These kids coming in, I want them to feel like school is a home away from home,” said Kashada Beach, a first-grade teacher at J.I. Barron Elementary. “I want to love on them for the eight hours that they’re here and that they feel comfortable, and I can’t wait to see them.”

Beach said preparing for the school year has gone well for her so far.

“We have a very supportive admin team here that helps us with anything that we need,” Beach said. I got a new classroom rug. I just took the need to my principal, and he was just so wonderful.”

J.I. Barron is starting a new initiative to greet students at the door called ‘Capturing Kid’s Hearts,’ which aims to give students positive affirmations from their teachers. Brandi Hanson, a sixth-grade science and social studies teacher at J.I. Barron, had great things to say about the initiative and the new school year.

“We’re just really excited,” said Hanson. “We were lucky enough to do the Capturing Kid’s Hearts training this summer, and it really made us excited to come in and love our kids.”

Hanson has been preparing a new curriculum for her social studies classes. On top of that, her teaching includes getting students ready for the junior high level after their sixth-grade studies.

“We are a different world, and we’re trying to prepare them for standing a little bit on their own feet alone and being responsible,” Hanson said.

Hanson will enter her tenth year of teaching this school year and shared why teaching is important to her.

“Because they’re our future,” said Hanson. “We have to foster perseverance and responsibility in them or we are going to be in trouble.”

After a decade and a half of teaching, Beach’s excitement cannot be contained.

“I have this excitement, even after 15 years, just like the kids do,” said Beach. “I think they’re excited to come back and we’re very excited to see them.”

Rapides schools start back up on August 14 and will provide a fresh start for the students.

