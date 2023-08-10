Arrest made for inmate overdoses at Rapides Parish Detention Center-3

(Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0 via MGN)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An arrest has been made in the investigation into two inmates who overdosed at the Rapides Parish Detention Center-3.

The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office said its investigation revealed Damien Lee Landry, 30, of Alexandria, as the suspect.

RPSO said that on August 8, around 11:50 p.m., inmates alerted deputies that an inmate was having a medical emergency in one of the dorms. The inmate was breathing but was unresponsive. It was believed to be a possible opioid overdose and Narcan was administered, along with other life-saving measures. The inmate was transported to a local hospital, listed in critical condition.

On August 9, around 2:15 a.m., another inmate was in distress. Live-saving aid was rendered, including Narcan, as RPSO believed this was another possible opioid overdose. This inmate was also transported to a local hospital and is listed in stable condition.

RPSO said Landry turned himself into RPDC-1 back on August 8 to serve a four-day administrative sanction for the Louisiana Department of Probation and Parole. He was booked and then transferred to RPDC-3 during the evening of August 8 to serve the four days.

During the course of the investigation, RPSO said it was determined when Landry entered the jail initially, he was concealing suspected fentanyl in a body cavity. While at RPDC-3, Landry allegedly supplied multiple inmates, including the two inmates who suffered overdoses, with suspected fentanyl.

The investigation is still ongoing, and more charges are possible.

