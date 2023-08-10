Beauregard authorities investigating multiple vehicle burglaries and thefts

BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating multiple vehicle burglaries that occurred in the Longville and Ragley areas.

Firearms and electronics have been stolen from unlocked vehicles on First Pentecostal Church Road and Felice Cuttoff neighborhoods, BPSO said. Stolen items were also reported on Jillian Dr., Blake Dr., Carol Dr., and Jim’s Circle.

A white 2016 Ford F150 was reported stolen on Monday, August 7, on S. Pine Drive, BPSO said. A grey 2014 Honda Accord was reported stolen Wednesday, August 9, on First Pentecostal Church Road as well.

BPSO is asking anyone with security cameras in the area including doorbell cameras, or information that can assist in this investigation to come forward.

Residents are advised to lock their homes and vehicles and to not leave any valuables in their vehicles.

