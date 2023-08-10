Cenla lawmakers reflect on 2023 Legislative Session, future of delegation

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Central Louisiana Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual legislative luncheon gave way to a moment of reflection for local lawmakers, both on their victories during the 2023 Legislative Session and what potential changes from the Fall 2023 election may mean for the delegation.

The major priorities from the session were rooted in economic development and education, two areas lawmakers say investing in brings needed growth to the region.

Lawmakers were able to allocate money toward the Central Louisiana Regional Port, England Airpark for a hangar, water and sewage projects and road projects across the region. Additionally, LSUA and CLTCC both received substantial funding, which lawmakers emphasized as an essential step toward growing a skilled workforce.

Additionally, a few bills address rural Louisiana’s struggles to grow. One new law, Act 433 by State Sen. Mike Reese (R-Leesville), increases the historic tax credits aiming to restore downtowns. The tax credit increased from 10% to 30% and adds a minimum population requirement. Act 383 expanded the state’s GUMBO grant program, launching Louisiana into the next phase of broadband development with the assistance of $1.39 billion in federal funds.

In non-fiscal legislation, lawmakers briefed attendees on education laws set to change certain requirements in public schools. Act 422 requires students be held back in third grade if they are not reading on grade level. Act 266 requires earlier screenings for dyslexia. Act 267 requires financial literacy courses. Additionally, Leesville-based State Rep. Chuck Owen’s Act 367 mandates requirements around maintaining in-person visitation at nursing homes and healthcare facilities.

The state also made significant payments into the state’s savings accounts and down on the state’s debt, which proved to be a point of controversy throughout the session, with some of the loudest opposition coming from Central Louisiana lawmakers.

“The truth of the matter is, we put a lot of money in savings and a lot of money in infrastructure projects that are important to everybody,” said State Sen. Jay Morris (R-Monroe), noting the complaints he heard during and after the legislature voted to exceed the state’s spending cap. The push to exceed the cap originated in the Senate, whose members maintained their position for the duration of the session.

“We were able as a state and as a legislature to put $2.6 billion, first time in Louisiana’s history, into a savings account for the taxpayers of Louisiana, pay down $700 million in debt. That is huge, and that’s huge for these legislators going back to the legislature,” said House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, a guest speaker at the event.

Despite butting heads over the expenditure limit, the Central Louisiana Delegation was clear on one thing. While they may fight at times, they are working towards one goal.

“The secret sauce that has worked in other areas that I’m really concentrating on a lot is bringing our Central Louisiana Caucus together so that we can do more for you,” said State Rep. Mike Johnson (R-Pineville).

Going forward, the delegation is parting ways with two members who received high praise for being leaders in their respective chambers.

State Sen. Louie Bernard (R-Natchitoches) is not running for re-election in District 31, instead opting to spend time with his grandchildren. While only serving one term in the Louisiana legislature, Bernard has spent 44 years in public office, previously serving as the Natchitoches Parish Clerk of Court.

Colleagues on both sides of the political aisle and of the Capitol halls complimented Bernard’s honor and integrity.

“He has taught me a lot. He’s been a mentor to me and somebody that I plan on calling on going forward. So, he’ll be deeply missed in the legislature,” remarked State Rep. Gabe Firment (R-Pollock). “Truly the gentleman in the legislature.”

In his remarks to Chamber members and later in an interview, Bernard emphasized he wants to see the legislature prioritize teacher pay in the future.

“I think we need to find a way to do teachers at the southern regional average at the beginning of the budget and not waiting to see what’s left over at the end,” said Bernard. “Keeping teachers in Louisiana is a critical thing we need to do. If anybody is on the front row of Heaven, it is our teachers, I tell you. So, I hope we can do that.”

Term-limited State Rep. Lance Harris (R-Alexandria) noted teacher pay is a priority for him, as well. Unlike Bernard, Harris will have another opportunity to address education concerns if he is elected to the District 5 seat for the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE).

“This is a great opportune time for us to move Louisiana’s education system even further than we have in the last few years,” said Harris.

Harris, who was chairman of the House Education Committee, said he supported a recurring teacher pay increase during the session, while lawmakers ultimately opted for a one-time bonus instead.

Several delegates expressed support for Harris’ run for the BESE seat, praising him as a lawmaker who helped bridge differences between House members.

“Working in a very rough environment sometimes, Lance has always been one of them that was able to stay calm, look at the goal line to be able to get us there,” said Schexnayder. “Lance is going to be a great BESE board member. He’s going to do what’s right. He’s always going to stand up for what’s right. I’m proud of Lance. I’m gonna miss him.”

“It’s been an experience of a lifetime. It’s been a total honor to be able to serve the people in District 25 these last twelve years,” said Harris, noting it has been a rewarding experience. “I feel like we’ve done some things that have really pushed Louisiana in the right direction. There’s still a whole lot of work to do, but we have done, the last 12 years, a lot of things, that I thought quite frankly could have never been done.”

A new state legislature will be elected to office in the upcoming Fall 2023 election. The primary election is set for Oct. 14.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.