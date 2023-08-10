BREAKING: Clemency hearing date set for death row inmate in 1985 Natchitoches case

BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - The first group of hearing dates for the 56 inmates on death row in Louisiana who are asking to have their sentences commuted to life in prison have been set before the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole.

Dates have been set for 20 of those inmates between October 13 and November 27 in Baton Rouge. Among the first group of 20 inmates is one of the two Central Louisiana-based cases News Channel 5 has featured - Tracy Lee.

Lee was a Fort Polk soldier who broke into a home in Natchitoches on June 15, 1985 and shot and killed Rohn Blackston, 15. Lee then sexually assaulted Blackston’s mother and sister. His hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7, and he’ll be one of fives cases heard that day.

On Wednesday, Gov. John Bel Edwards directed the board to put the clemency applications back on the docket after they removed them last month following an opinion by Attorney General Jeff Landry. Landry argued that the applications violated board policy which will not allow them to consider a request after a year passes from an appeal ruling. There are also no execution dates set.

Gov. Edwards has repeatedly noted his opposition to the death penalty, citing his pro-life beliefs. He has also said Landry misinterpreted the law. He spoke with our sister station, WAFB, about his directive.

“Just read the rules,” said Gov. Edwards. “It’s absolutely nothing in those rules that prevent the board form giving consideration to having a hearing on an application of clemency for death row inmates that are filed beyond the one year period.”

News Channel 5 has also been following the clemency attempt of Larry Roy - a Rapides Parish-based case.

On May 3, 1993, Roy broke into the Cheneyville home of his ex-girlfriend, Sally Richard, and stabbed her ex-husband, Freddie Richard, Jr., to death. Roy then turned the knife on Richard and her two young boys. She and the children survived and managed to escape to call for help. But, before Roy was through, he stabbed her elderly aunt, Rosetta Silas, to death.

A hearing date has not yet been set for Roy. The month of December remains open if the board sets more hearing dates.

If the board recommends clemency, the cases will then go to Gov. Edwards, who can then grant the death row inmates life in prison if he chooses. The governor leaves office in January.

We received this statement on Thursday from Loren Lampert, the executive director of the Louisiana District Attorneys Association, about the scheduled dates.

“We have just learned that the Pardon Board has opted to schedule at least 20 clemency hearings from September-November. Any time the public we serve perceives a thumb on the scales of justice at any level it erodes their confidence in what we do. Irrespective of your opinion of the death penalty, 11th hour mass expedited clemency hearings are not the proper venue to have the debate. The legislature and the courts are where the will of the people and the Constitution meet. Unfortunately, at least a majority of the Pardon Board has opted to ignore their own rules, the only official opinion on the issue (which they requested), the advice of their own attorney, and the pleas of so many of the victims based solely upon the “request” of the Governor to proceed with hearings that are clearly untimely. It is worthy of note that while the Governor’s “request” expressed concern over the “emotional toll” this was taking upon the members of the Pardon Board, it is completely devoid of any reference to the impact upon the crime victims and their families. That silence is deafening. It is unconscionable to force any victims to relive the most horrific events of their lives under what is clearly a manufactured crisis. This is unprecedented in our history, and it is disingenuous at best to couch this as the normal order of things. These are the most horrific and complex cases in our system, and they are being rushed through – jumping ahead of 440 previously filed applications. Of course, each DA with affected victims and cases will have the opportunity to oppose each application. It is unfortunate that the survivors and their families are being thrust into this chaos. Rest assured that District Attorneys, and their staff are steadfastly working at this very moment to determine the best course of action on how to make sure that the victims are heard, and justice prevails.”

Below is a list of known scheduled clemency hearings:

NAME JDC HEARING DATE Eaton, Winthrop Ouachita Oct. 13 Taylor, Emmett Jefferson Oct. 13 Deruise, Clifford Orleans Oct. 13 Frank, Antoinette Orleans Oct. 13 Irish, Daniel Caddo Oct. 13 Lee, Tracy Natchitoches Nov. 7 Taylor, Michael Desoto Nov. 7 Copeland, James Livingston Nov. 7 Hoffman, James Caddo Nov. 7 Tart, Willie Ouachita Nov. 7 Tucker, Lamondre Caddo Nov. 13 Broaden, Quincy EBR Nov. 13 Broadway, Henri EBR Nov. 13 Neal, Jarrell Jefferson Nov. 13 Tate, Antoine EBR Nov. 13 Duncan, Jimmie Ouachita Nov. 27 Hampton, Bobby Caddo Nov. 27 Wessinger, Todd EBR Nov. 27 Code, Nathaniel Caddo Nov. 27 Harris, Clarence Orleans Nov. 27

