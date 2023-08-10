LCU enters ‘23 season with expectations of first conference championship in program history

A sea of orange and blue flooded Pineville as Louisiana Christian returned to the practice field for the start of fall camp.
By Dylan Domangue
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - A sea of orange and blue flooded Pineville as Louisiana Christian returned to the practice field for the start of fall camp.

The feeling around practice between the coaching staff and the players appears to be a new heightened sense of belief within the Wildcat program. Head Coach Drew Maddox is entering his fourth season in Pineville, but the team seemed like they finally started to click during the back half of the 2022 season.

After a 1-4 start, the Wildcats racked off six straight wins, two of those coming against top 25 opponents in the NAIA. LCU is still a relatively new member of the NAIA after coming up from Division III just three years ago, but they have proven they can compete with the best in the league.

LCU returns arguably the most talented and deepest team in a decade, and Coach Maddox feels he has the players to win the program’s first conference championship in school history.

“There were times when I first got here where we lost games that were very close almost like we found ways to lose games,” said Coach Maddox about 2022. “Somewhere along the line last year, that flipped and these men hopefully remember what it felt like when we didn’t do the wrong thing when we continued to win and we played with confidence.”

During LCU’s six-game winning streak last year, the Wildcats won by an average margin of 32 points.

The Wildcats will look to carry on the momentum into 2023 when they open the season against former D3 rival ETBU for the Battle of the Border Claw. The game will kick off on Thursday, August 31, at 7 p.m. in Pineville.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made for inmate overdoses at Rapides Parish Detention Center-3
2 hospitalized following car chase in Alexandria
Suspect arrested for aggravated assault with firearm in Alexandria
Here’s who has qualified for the fall primary election
The Pikeville Police Department said there is no threat to the public at this time.
Alexandria man arrested in North Bolton Ave robbery, homicide investigation

Latest News

A sea of orange and blue flooded Pineville as Louisiana Christian returned to the practice...
LCU enters ‘23 season with expectations of first conference championship in program history
Sophomore quarterback Cace Malone steps into Tioga's starting role
Cenla Summer Camp: Tioga Indians
Tioga will be a veteran team in 2023 that returns at least eight starters on both sides of the...
Cenla Summer Camp: Tioga Indians
NSU running back Duce Hart Jr. goes through an agility drill.
First full-pad practice offers learning experience for Demons