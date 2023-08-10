Reservations being accepted for annual NSU/I-Bowl Kickoff Luncheon

NATCHITOCHES, La. (NSU) - Tickets are on sale for the annual Northwestern State/Independence Bowl Kickoff Luncheon, sponsored by John and Lynne Manno, in Shreveport.

The event, now deep into its third decade, is set for Aug. 24 in Ballroom B inside Superior’s Steakhouse in Shreveport. It begins at 11:45 a.m., nine days ahead of NSU’s Sept. 2 season opener at UL Lafayette.

Cost for the all-inclusive lunch is $20 and includes salad, a plated meal and dessert. Reservations are being accepted by contacting the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl office at 318-221-0721. Attendees are asked to bring cash or check to the event.

“This event is something that continues to excite our staff here at Northwestern State,” Director of Athletics Kevin Bostian said. “The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl has been a longtime partner of NSU Athletics, and we have created a mutually beneficial relationship with the (Independence Bowl Executive Director) Missy Setters and her staff. Beyond the partnership, this is a signal that football season has arrived and gives our expansive alumni base in Shreveport a chance to get an inside look at the 2023 Demons.”

The luncheon features Bostian, sixth-year Demon head coach Brad Laird and members of the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl staff. Bostian and Laird will preview the 2023 Northwestern State season while bowl staffers will give updates on the 47th annual Independence Bowl, which will be played Dec. 16 at Shreveport’s Independence Stadium.

