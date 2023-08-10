Slain Ville Platte deputy marshal laid to rest in Metairie

BELLE CHASSE, La. (WVUE) - Hundreds of loved ones and law enforcement colleagues filled up Our Lady of Perpetual Health in Belle Chasse to say their last goodbyes to 63-year-old Barry Giglio, a Ville Platte deputy marshal.

Giglio, a Gretna native, was shot and killed while serving a warrant in the 100 block of W. Beauregard Street in Ville Platte on July 31. At least two people were transported to the hospital with critical injuries, one of whom later died.

Giglio left the New Orleans area in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. According to his obituary, he set up roots in Evangeline Parish as the owner of The Pig Stand restaurant. He started his law enforcement career in 2013 when he joined the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Department and later joined the Ville Platte City Marshal’s office.

Some of his former colleagues, like Scott Clarkson, were emotional when his casket was escorted to the church for visitation. Clarkson said Giglio was a great law enforcement partner and friend during their time with the Sheriff’s Department and Clarkson was near tears describing how Giglio would do constant check-ups while Clarkson was fighting cancer.

“He’s my hero. I think he was my hero prior and now he’s like my idol,” Clarkson said. “I couldn’t tell you how many lives he saved during his career. I always felt like he had my back and I hope he felt the same about me.”

Plaquemines Parish Sheriff Gerald Turlich, Jr. said Giglio’s death was eye opening to the dangers law enforcement officers endure day-to-day.

“I think training is key, support for them. Because sometimes it’s not clear, it’s in the gray area where you’re working,” Turlich said. “You want your officers to make the right decisions and go home at night. I know my guys are out there laying it down at night. It’s important that the sheriff stands behind his guys. If they’re doing the right thing, stand beside them 100 percent.”

After visitation and a funeral mass in Belle Chasse, Giglio had a police escort to Lakelawn Cemetery in Metairie.

