Traffic advisory near Campti: log truck overturned

CAMPTI, La. (KALB) - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Parish Fire District 9 and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS are on the scene of a loaded overturned log truck on Hwy 71 north of Campti. Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development are also at the scene.

The traffic incident happened around 9 a.m. on Thursday morning (Aug. 10).

No injuries were reported, but EMS is assessing the log truck driver.

The roadway is blocked.

If you are traveling through the area, expect delays. You may consider an alternate route.

