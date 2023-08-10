Traffic advisory near Campti: log truck overturned

Log truck overturned near Campti
Log truck overturned near Campti(NPSO)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 9:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPTI, La. (KALB) - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies, Natchitoches Parish Fire District 9 and Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS are on the scene of a loaded overturned log truck on Hwy 71 north of Campti. Louisiana State Police and the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development are also at the scene.

The traffic incident happened around 9 a.m. on Thursday morning (Aug. 10).

No injuries were reported, but EMS is assessing the log truck driver.

The roadway is blocked.

If you are traveling through the area, expect delays. You may consider an alternate route.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Arrest made for inmate overdoses at Rapides Parish Detention Center-3
2 hospitalized following car chase in Alexandria
Here’s who has qualified for the fall primary election
Gov. John Bel Edwards
Gov. Edwards tells Pardon Board to consider clemency for death row inmates
Donald Baines, Jr. (left) and David Glenn, Jr. (right).
Boyce police seeking suspect, another arrested in high speed chase

Latest News

FILE - Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 2,...
Chris Stapleton adds Louisiana stop to ‘All-American Road Show’ tour in October
Beauregard authorities investigating multiple vehicle burglaries and thefts
Beauregard authorities investigating multiple vehicle burglaries and thefts
Here’s who has qualified for the fall primary election
A brush fire burns in Allen Parish, near La. 10 and Sam Cloud Road.
Brush fire burns in Allen Parish