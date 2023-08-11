All Hours Fitness Pineville showcases new location

PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - On Friday, August 11, All Hours Fitness celebrated its new building and equipment at the gym’s grand opening ceremony. Formerly at another location close to the new building, because of its smaller size, ownership looked into finding a bigger venue with more space for its members.

The gym’s new location features a large coed area that encompasses a red-light therapy room for tanning, a virtual room and a massage chair to add to its new equipment. With the community’s help, this place carries a new look to it and shared energy for its brand-new gym.

“We have a bunch of new equipment,” said Kelcey Luneau, assistant manager at All Hours Fitness Pineville. “We have the ladies-only side, we have a tanning hydro-bed red light therapy, so we have a bunch of new stuff that we added into this larger facility.”

“It’s more staff available for people who don’t know what’s going on and people just beginning at the gym,” said Christopher Hall, a member of the gym.

All Hours is a regional fitness chain that covers areas in Texas and Louisiana and is open to members 24 hours every day. One staff member for All Hours said before he was employed, his excitement for the grand opening came when he was solely a member.

“The manager now, Travis, came and talked to me about it when I was in the gym one day, so I’ve been pretty excited about it before I was an employee,” said Colton Bordelon, a staff member. “Now that it’s happened, I’m still excited about it.”

