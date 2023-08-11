Cabrini hospital provides skin cancer screening

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - CHRISTUS St. Frances Cabrini Hospital in Alexandria set up screenings for patients to check if they are at risk of having skin cancer. Doctors examined each patient’s skin and gave advice to patients on what next steps they can take to prevent skin cancer.

“Well, they have done this skin cancer screening every year for the past several years,” said Dr. Rachel Dean, owner of Dean Dermatology and Skin Therapy.

Cabrini hosts skin cancer screenings in the middle of the summer, usually right before school starts, in order to get the community screened altogether. Dean partners with Cabrini and said it is important to get screened for skin cancer at least once a year.

“If you have a family member who has a history of melanoma, then you’re more at risk for melanoma,” said Dean. “It’s important to at least just come once a year. If there is something concerning or if you’ve had skin cancer before, we screen you more often than that.”

Melanoma is one of the most serious types of skin cancer. It occurs when the cells that give color to your skin become cancerous.

“Maligna Melanoma has the propensity to spread throughout the body,” said Dr. Lawrence Menache, a radiation oncologist at Cabrini.

Menache said those come from skin exposure and can be very infectious and warns the public to stay out of the sun as possible.

“Use sunscreen as much as possible and get checked annually if you think you’ve got some lesions on your skin that are new and different,” Menache said.

Screening helps patients check on their health, like David Vienne, whose family has a history of getting skin cancer.

“You know, I figured I’m getting in my late 50s, and think it’s time for me to have some little spots checked and make sure I’m not falling in that same path,” said Vienne.

Vienne believes his screening, like many others, went successfully.

“Oh yeah, yeah I think it’s great,” Vienne said.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.