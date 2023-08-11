Campti shooting leaves victim with life-threatening injuries

CAMPTI, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that injured a Campti man on Thursday night (Aug. 10) around 7:23 p.m.

NPSO and EMS responded to a report of a man being shot and lying in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Robieu Street in Campti.

A 33-year-old man was found, suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to a medical center, then brought to a trauma center for treatment.

This is an ongoing and active investigation.

NPSO asks that if you have any information that may help in this investigation, to please contact the NPSO Criminal Investigations Bureau at 318-357-7830.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.