Cenla Summer Camp: Grant Cougars

DRY PRONG, La. (KALB) - A season of highs and lows could best describe the Grant Cougars in 2022.

A 4-1 start ended with a four-game losing streak, causing to Cougars to miss out on the postseason for the first time in three years.

“It fueled us a lot,” said senior quarterback Jackson Hedrick. “All off-season we’ve been working and running hard knowing at the end of the season there will be that opportunity again. So now we have to capitalize.”

Coach Dillon Barrett helped revitalize the fanbase in Dry Prong during his tenure, but this offseason, he left his alma mater to take the same position at Many High School. Former Cougars’ defensive coordinator Jarvous Felton now steps in to keep the program heading in the right direction.

“We’ve learned ways and knowledge of how to win in changing this program, now we need to learn how to handle winning,” said Felton.

Felton was a defensive tackle during his playing days, so it is only fitting that the strongest unit in his first year as head coach is the defensive line led by 6′5 defensive end Nic Gradney.

“My get off, I’ve been working on it a lot and getting stronger,” said Gradney.

Gradney garnered plenty of high praise from his head coach who believes that with his skill set has the chance to graduate from Grant as one of the best prospects to put on a Cougar uniform.

“He really brings a lot to the table, so it is fun coaching those group of guys,” said Felton.

On offense, the Cougars feature the most experienced quarterback in all of Central Louisiana. Hedrick has been under center since his sophomore year, and now as a senior, he’s been handed the keys to the offense that had to replace two former ACA Athletes of the Week, Kareem Gaines and Eli Morrison.

“We’ve had roughly the same offense for four years now, so I feel pretty confident knowing the plays and where everybody else is supposed to be,” said Hedrick.

This year’s senior class at Grant has the potential to be one of the winningest groups in program history, but the work will be cut out for the Cougars with road games in 2023 against West Ouachita, Franklin Parish, Neville, Peabody and Ouachita Christian.

Grant will open up the season against Montgomery on Friday, September 1.

