Clemency hearing date set for death row inmate known as the ‘Cheneyville Slasher’

(Alexandria Town Talk)
By Brooke Buford
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:10 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (KALB) - Hearing dates have been scheduled for 56 death row inmates who have applied for clemency, looking to have Governor John Bel Edwards sign off on a “life in prison” sentence.

November 8 is the date set for Larry Roy, a Rapides Parish-based case.

On May 3, 1993, Roy broke into the Cheneyville home of his ex-girlfriend, Sally Richard, and stabbed her ex-husband, Freddie Richard, Jr., to death. Roy then turned the knife on Richard and her two young boys. She and the children survived and managed to escape to call for help. But, before Roy was through, he stabbed her elderly aunt, Rosetta Silas, to death.

News of Roy’s arrest grabbed headlines, dubbed by police and media at the time as the “Cheneyville Slasher.”

Roy will go before the pardon board on November 8. If the board agrees that the inmate should instead have a sentence of life in prison, it will then go to the governor, who has said he opposes the death penalty for the final decision. The governor leaves office in January.

KALB previously reported that another Cenla inmate, Tracy Lee, was scheduled for Nov. 7 but that has been changed to Nov. 8.

Below is a list of known scheduled clemency hearings:

NAMEJDCHEARING DATE
Eaton, WinthropOuachitaOct. 13
Taylor, EmmettJeffersonOct. 13
Deruise, CliffordOrleansOct. 13
Frank, AntoinetteOrleansOct. 13
Irish, DanielCaddoOct. 13
Lee, TracyNatchitochesNov. 8
Taylor, MichaelDesotoNov. 8
Copeland, JamesLivingstonNov. 8
Roy, LarryRapidesNov. 8
Tart, WillieOuachitaNov. 8
Tucker, LamondreCaddoNov. 13
Broaden, QuincyEBRNov. 13
Broadway, HenriEBRNov. 13
Neal, JarrellJeffersonNov. 13
Tate, AntoineEBRNov. 13
Duncan, JimmieOuachitaNov. 27
Hampton, BobbyCaddoNov. 27
Wessinger, ToddEBRNov. 27
Code, NathanielCaddoNov. 27
Harris, ClarenceOrleansNov. 27

