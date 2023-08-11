CLTCC launching a new degree program in forest technology

WINNFIELD, La. (KALB) - Central Louisiana Technical Community College is now offering students an associate degree in forest technology.

Forestry is a vital industry in Louisiana. With the launching of this new program, students enrolling will learn the ins and outs of a profession that plays a crucial role in our state.

“The need for good technicians who are trained and well-versed is definitely out there,” said instructor Jordan Franks. “It’s a big need and the industry sees that.”

We are talking way beyond theory, students will get hands-on training with simulated heavy equipment, enhancing their skills and preparing them for real-world challenges in the field.

“So having the students trained not only gives them a competitive edge in the job market, it makes them very well rounded and to be honest just really good employees,” added Franks.

This program is poised to meet the increasing demand for skilled workers in the industry, even allowing grads to continue their academic journey at Louisiana Tech, an effort to further the push to keep grads local once they complete school.

“Winn Parish has many timber logging operators. We have the U.S. Forest Service here locally,” said Jeff Johnson, the dean of the college.

Kisatchie National Forest is less than five miles away from the Huey P. Long campus in Winnfield and Johnson said it will serve as an incredible classroom for students, offering them firsthand experience.

“The forestry industry is an agriculture industry,” added Johnson. “It touches in manufacturing also, bringing a lot of jobs to our area. It helps us get our students into local positions with our partners.”

The journey has already begun, as CLTCC already announced the acceptance of its first two students into the program.

