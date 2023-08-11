Fire-related closure of I-10 near Mississippi-Louisiana state line extended through midnight

Interstate 10 was closed in both directions near the state line Friday afternoon (Aug. 11) because of a nearby grass fire, the Mississippi Department of Transportation said.(Mississippi Department of Transportation)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A fire-related closure of Interstate 10 near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line on Friday (Aug. 11) was extended until at least midnight, officials said.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced the closure of both directions on I-10 in a social media post at 2:33 p.m. At the time, it estimated the interstate would be closed approximately 50 minutes, targeting a reopening at 3:23 p.m.

However, the closure still was in effect more than seven hours later. Shortly after 9 p.m., the latest reopening estimate was pushed back to midnight.

The closure was in both directions of I-10 between Mississippi Hwy. 607/NASA/Waveland exit 2 and Mississippi Hwy. 42/603/Bay St. Louis exit 13. Motorists are being diverted eastbound onto Hwy. 607 and westbound onto Hwy. 603.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

