Grass fire forces temporary closure of I-10 near Mississippi-Louisiana state line

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A raging grass fire has forced a temporarily closure of Interstate 10 in both directions Friday (Aug. 11) near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line, officials said.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced the closure in a social media post at 2:33 p.m. At the time, it estimated the interstate would be closed approximately 50 minutes, targeting a reopening at 3:23 p.m. However, the closure still was in effect as of 5:15 p.m.

The closure was in both directions of I-10 between Mississippi Hwy. 607/NASA/Waveland exit 2 and Mississippi Hwy. 42/603/Bay St. Louis exit 13. Motorists are being diverted eastbound onto Hwy. 607 and westbound onto Hwy. 603.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 juveniles hospitalized following car chase in Alexandria
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish...
Vehicle pursuit stretching across multiple parishes leads to crash, killing 3
Arrest made for inmate overdoses at Rapides Parish Detention Center-3
UPS said its average full-time driver is expected to make about $170,000 a year in pay and...
‘Reward our employees’: UPS drivers to make $170,000 in pay, benefits under new contract
Tracy Lee
Clemency hearing date set for death row inmate in 1985 Natchitoches case

Latest News

Courtesy: MGN Online
Impairment suspected in crash that killed unrestrained Simmesport woman in West Baton Rouge Parish
Take some extra money to cross Lake Ponchartrain