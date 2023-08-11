I-10 reopens near Mississippi-Louisiana state line following 11-hour fire-related closure

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A fire-related closure of Interstate 10 near the Mississippi-Louisiana state line ended early Saturday (Aug. 12).

The Mississippi Department of Transportation announced the closure of both directions on I-10 in a social media post at 2:33 p.m. At the time, it estimated the interstate would be closed approximately 50 minutes, targeting a reopening at 3:23 p.m.

However, the closure wound up being in effect for nearly 11 hours. The interstate reopened Saturday around 1 a.m.

The closure was in both directions of I-10 between Mississippi Hwy. 607/NASA/Waveland exit 2 and Mississippi Hwy. 42/603/Bay St. Louis exit 13. Motorists are being diverted eastbound onto Hwy. 607 and westbound onto Hwy. 603.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish...
Vehicle pursuit stretching across multiple parishes leads to crash, killing 3
Shortly after an unsuspecting father gave a murder suspect a ride, law enforcement tracked the...
Father, son pick up hitchhiking murder suspect before his arrest
The birth happened at Southern Regional Medical Center in Riverdale.
Baby decapitated during birth died before delivery, hospital claims; medical examiner says investigation continues
FILE - Chris Stapleton performs at the 50th annual CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 2,...
Chris Stapleton adds Louisiana stop to ‘All-American Road Show’ tour in October
2 juveniles hospitalized following car chase in Alexandria

Latest News

Courtesy: MGN Online
Impairment suspected in crash that killed unrestrained Simmesport woman in West Baton Rouge Parish
Take some extra money to cross Lake Ponchartrain