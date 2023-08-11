Top lawyer at Fox Corp. to step down after overseeing $787M settlement in Dominion defamation case

FILE - The Fox News logo is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, April 12,...
FILE - The Fox News logo is displayed outside Fox News Headquarters in New York, April 12, 2023. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox Corp. said Friday that its chief legal officer who oversaw a $787 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems over defamation allegations is leaving the company.

Viet Dinh, Fox’s chief legal and policy officer, will step down effective Dec. 31, the New York-based company said in a statement. He will remain a “special advisor” to Fox Corp., it added.

Fox News, a unit of Fox Corp., agreed to settle the case brought by the voting machine producer in mid-April following weeks of pretrial disclosures that revealed the network had aired false claims about the 2020 U.S. presidential election, even though many within the company knew they were not true.

The company did not say why Dinh was leaving Fox Corp. Brian Nick, a spokesman for Fox, said the company had no comment beyond the statement.

Records released as part of the lawsuit showed Fox aired the claims in part to win back viewers who were fleeing the network after it correctly called hotly contested Arizona for Democrat Joe Biden on election night. One Fox Corp. vice president called the claims “MIND BLOWINGLY NUTS.”

During a deposition, Fox Chairman Rupert Murdoch testified that he believed the 2020 election was fair and had not been stolen from former President Donald Trump.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 juveniles hospitalized following car chase in Alexandria
Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Pointe Coupee Parish...
Vehicle pursuit stretching across multiple parishes leads to crash, killing 3
Arrest made for inmate overdoses at Rapides Parish Detention Center-3
UPS said its average full-time driver is expected to make about $170,000 a year in pay and...
‘Reward our employees’: UPS drivers to make $170,000 in pay, benefits under new contract
Tracy Lee
Clemency hearing date set for death row inmate in 1985 Natchitoches case

Latest News

Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the...
Maui reports 12 additional wildfire fatalities, bringing death toll to 67
On Friday, August 11, All Hours Fitness celebrated its new building and equipment at the gym’s...
All Hours Fitness Pineville showcases new location
FILE - A hiker watches a waterfall at Lower Calf Creek Falls at Grand Staircase Escalante...
Court dismisses challenge to Biden’s restoration of Utah monuments shrunk by Trump
A Minnesota family gifted its late daughter's wheelchair to a boy with cerebral palsy after...
Family gifts late daughter’s wheelchair to boy after thieves stole his
Central Louisiana Technical Community College is now offering students an associate degree in...
CLTCC launching a new degree program in forest technology