Voluntary evacuation south of Evans issued due to wildfire

VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - There is currently a wildfire burning slightly south of the Vernon Parish community of Evans off Hwy 111.

A voluntary evacuation has been issued for Miller Road and J.D. Mitcham Road.

VPSO, multiple fire units and state forestry services have all responded.

Sheriff Sam Craft told KALB it looks to be contained at the moment, and there have been no structural damages so far. However, it is a volatile situation with extremely dry and windy conditions.

We’ll keep you updated as we know more.

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2023 KALB. All rights reserved.