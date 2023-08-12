Arrest made after 'massive’ Washington Parish fire contained late Friday night

MOUNT HERMON, La. (WVUE) - Washington Parish officials warned residents of a “massive fire” that was being battled Friday evening (Aug. 11) along a stretch of Highway 1056 near Mount Hermon.

“A massive fire has broken out along Highway 1056 causing major problems in the area,” the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post. “For your own safety, please avoid the area and do not drive through it.

“Multiple fire departments are currently on scene trying to put out the flames. Stay safe and stay away from the affected area until further notice.”

Fox 8′s John Snell reported the fire appeared to be contained shortly before 8 p.m. Six fire companies had responded to the blaze.

Mike Strain, Commissioner of the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, told Fox 8 on Saturday that the fire consumed approximately 193.75 acres. He said the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect around 2 a.m. Saturday for allegedly starting the fire by violating the statewide burn ban on Friday.

Strain said no civilian or firefighter injuries were reported, but that a private plane attempting to get an aerial view of the destruction had a “near-miss” with aircraft working to suppress the fire.

Photos and video provided to Fox 8 by Washington Parish resident Julie Stogner showed a line of flames perilously close to at least one house in the area. But Washington Parish officials provided no information on the fire’s spread or whether any evacuations had been ordered.

